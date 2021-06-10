U.S. natgas futures hit fresh 16-week high ahead of storage report

June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up to a fresh 16-week high on Thursday on forecasts for rising air conditioning demand and higher exports than previously expected.

That price increase came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage build was bigger than usual as the Memorial Day holiday and mild weather reduced gas demand.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 98 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended June 4. That compares with an increase of 95 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 92 bcf. EIA/GAS

If correct, last week's injection would boost stockpiles to 2.411 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 2.2% below the five-year average of 2.466 tcf for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 1.8 cents, or 0.6%, to $3.147 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:53 a.m. EDT (1253 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 17 for a third day in a row.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

With warmer weather on the horizon, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 88.1 bcfd this week to 90.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv forecast on Wednesday on expectations power generators would burn more gas to keep air conditioners humming and a rise in exports.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 9.7 bcfd so far in June, down from 10.8 bcfd in May and the all-time high of 11.5 bcfd in April. Traders noted LNG feedgas to was down due to short-term maintenance at the Sabine Pass and Cameron export plants in Louisiana and some of the pipelines that provide them with fuel.

But with European TRNLTTFMc1 and Asian JKMc1 gas prices both trading over $10 per mmBtu, analysts said they expect buyers around the world to keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.5 bcfd so far in June, putting them on track to top May's 6.2-bcfd record.

Week ended Jun 4 (Forecast)

Week ended May 28 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 4

Five-year average Jun 4

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+98

+98

+95

+92

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.15

3.11

1.70

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.08

10.11

1.74

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.90

10.85

2.14

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

4

5

13

14

14

U.S. GFS CDDs

188

191

149

158

154

U.S. GFS TDDs

192

196

162

172

168

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.5

92.0

92.1

87.1

80.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.1

6.7

6.5

6.7

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.7

98.7

98.6

93.8

88.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.3

2.3

2.4

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.3

6.3

5.5

4.5

U.S. LNG Exports

11.0

9.2

10.1

4.0

2.6

U.S. Commercial

5.0

4.5

4.4

4.5

4.6

U.S. Residential

4.8

3.8

3.6

3.8

4.2

U.S. Power Plant

26.7

34.1

35.4

33.9

32.1

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.2

21.4

21.4

20.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.7

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

64.4

70.2

71.3

70.1

67.8

Total U.S. Demand

84.7

88.1

90.0

82.0

77.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.13

3.11

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.30

2.97

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.89

3.81

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.99

2.07

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.06

3.07

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.42

2.85

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.45

3.57

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.75

2.75

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

35.50

51.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

30.75

30.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

34.90

36.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

19.00

29.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

21.50

28.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

20.00

28.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Edmund Blair)

