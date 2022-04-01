U.S. natgas futures hit 9-week high on record LNG exports
Adds closing prices
April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Friday to a nine-week high as soaring global prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports at record highs.
Traders also noted that one last blast of cool weather this week likely prompted utilities to pull gas from storage again after mild weather last week allowed them to inject fuel into stockpiles. After this week, however, the weather is expected to turn seasonally mild and storage injections should resume.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 7.8 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $5.720 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Jan. 27 for a third day in a row.
That put the contract up about 3% this week after gaining about 15% last week.
Analysts at Mizuho, a bank, said strong global demand for LNG exports in recent months has boosted the U.S. 12-month futures strip NG12Mst to $5.69 per mmBtu, its highest since February 2010.
The premium of futures for June over May NGK22-M22 rose over 7 cents per mmBtu to the highest on record, according to data going back to 2009 when the contracts started trading.
U.S. gas futures have climbed in recent months as soaring global prices keep demand for U.S. LNG exports near record highs. Prices in March were the highest for that month in eight years - NG/EU Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”
European gas TRNLTTFMc1was down about 7% on Friday to around $37 per mmBtu on relief that Russia would not immediately cut off supplies while Europe works on meeting Moscow's demand for payment in roubles.
So far this year, the U.S. gas market has followed European prices less than half the time, shielded from much higher global prices because the United States, the world's top gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints limit its ability to export LNG.NG/EU
Since the United States cannot produce more LNG no matter how high prices rise, the country has agreed to divert some LNG exports to Europe to help allies break dependence on Russian gas.
Russia, the world's No. 2 gas producer, provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas in 2021, about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd).
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 93.7 bcfd in March from 92.8 bcfd in February, as more wells returned to service after freezing over the winter. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 106.2 bcfd this week to 96.7 bcfd next week and 93.1 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally milder. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to a monthly record of 12.86 bcfd in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and the prior all-time high of 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Week ended Apr 1 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 25 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 1
Five-year average Apr 1
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-19
+26
+19
+8
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,396
1,415
1,791
1,667
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-16.3%
-14.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.62
5.64
2.69
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
39.53
39.56
7.15
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
35.44
34.15
7.80
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
181
185
159
207
192
U.S. GFS CDDs
32
32
28
25
25
U.S. GFS TDDs
213
217
187
232
217
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
93.8
94.1
94.2
91.5
84.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.1
8.9
7.9
7.4
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
101.9
103.0
102.1
98.9
92.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.5
3.3
2.6
3.0
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.4
5.5
5.9
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
13.1
13.0
11.8
5.2
U.S. Commercial
9.8
11.8
9.6
8.8
8.3
U.S. Residential
13.9
17.6
13.6
13.1
11.8
U.S. Power Plant
22.3
24.1
22.6
24.3
24.0
U.S. Industrial
22.8
23.6
23.0
23.4
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.6
4.7
4.6
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.2
2.0
2.0
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
75.5
84.3
75.5
76.3
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
97.6
106.2
96.7
97.0
85.4
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 1
Week ended Mar 25
Week ended Mar 18
Week ended Mar 11
Week ended Mar 4
Wind
16
15
15
13
10
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
8
8
8
8
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
Natural Gas
32
31
31
33
34
Coal
19
18
20
21
22
Nuclear
20
21
20
20
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.46
5.32
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.32
4.65
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.20
6.03
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.19
4.59
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.35
5.11
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.40
4.80
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.25
5.06
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.07
4.11
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.47
4.35
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
52.75
57.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
51.00
39.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
38.00
58.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
34.00
37.45
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
42.25
37.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
48.25
44.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter and David Gregorio)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.