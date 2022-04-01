U.S. natgas futures hit 9-week high on record LNG exports

Adds closing prices

April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Friday to a nine-week high as soaring global prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports at record highs.

Traders also noted that one last blast of cool weather this week likely prompted utilities to pull gas from storage again after mild weather last week allowed them to inject fuel into stockpiles. After this week, however, the weather is expected to turn seasonally mild and storage injections should resume.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 7.8 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $5.720 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Jan. 27 for a third day in a row.

That put the contract up about 3% this week after gaining about 15% last week.

Analysts at Mizuho, a bank, said strong global demand for LNG exports in recent months has boosted the U.S. 12-month futures strip NG12Mst to $5.69 per mmBtu, its highest since February 2010.

The premium of futures for June over May NGK22-M22 rose over 7 cents per mmBtu to the highest on record, according to data going back to 2009 when the contracts started trading.

U.S. gas futures have climbed in recent months as soaring global prices keep demand for U.S. LNG exports near record highs. Prices in March were the highest for that month in eight years - NG/EU Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

European gas TRNLTTFMc1was down about 7% on Friday to around $37 per mmBtu on relief that Russia would not immediately cut off supplies while Europe works on meeting Moscow's demand for payment in roubles.

So far this year, the U.S. gas market has followed European prices less than half the time, shielded from much higher global prices because the United States, the world's top gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints limit its ability to export LNG.NG/EU

Since the United States cannot produce more LNG no matter how high prices rise, the country has agreed to divert some LNG exports to Europe to help allies break dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's No. 2 gas producer, provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas in 2021, about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd).

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 93.7 bcfd in March from 92.8 bcfd in February, as more wells returned to service after freezing over the winter. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 106.2 bcfd this week to 96.7 bcfd next week and 93.1 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally milder. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to a monthly record of 12.86 bcfd in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and the prior all-time high of 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Apr 1 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 25 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 1

Five-year average Apr 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-19

+26

+19

+8

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,396

1,415

1,791

1,667

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-16.3%

-14.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.62

5.64

2.69

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

39.53

39.56

7.15

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

35.44

34.15

7.80

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

181

185

159

207

192

U.S. GFS CDDs

32

32

28

25

25

U.S. GFS TDDs

213

217

187

232

217

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.8

94.1

94.2

91.5

84.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.1

8.9

7.9

7.4

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

101.9

103.0

102.1

98.9

92.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

3.3

2.6

3.0

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.4

5.5

5.9

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

13.1

13.0

11.8

5.2

U.S. Commercial

9.8

11.8

9.6

8.8

8.3

U.S. Residential

13.9

17.6

13.6

13.1

11.8

U.S. Power Plant

22.3

24.1

22.6

24.3

24.0

U.S. Industrial

22.8

23.6

23.0

23.4

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.7

4.6

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.2

2.0

2.0

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.5

84.3

75.5

76.3

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

97.6

106.2

96.7

97.0

85.4

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 1

Week ended Mar 25

Week ended Mar 18

Week ended Mar 11

Week ended Mar 4

Wind

16

15

15

13

10

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

8

8

8

8

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

Natural Gas

32

31

31

33

34

Coal

19

18

20

21

22

Nuclear

20

21

20

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.46

5.32

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.32

4.65

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.20

6.03

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.19

4.59

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.35

5.11

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.40

4.80

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.25

5.06

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.07

4.11

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.47

4.35

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

52.75

57.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

51.00

39.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

38.00

58.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

34.00

37.45

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

42.25

37.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

48.25

44.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.