U.S. natgas futures hit 7-week high on cooler forecasts

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

U.S. natural gas futures edged up to a seven-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That price increase also came as global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel after the country's invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and European gas TRNLTTFMc1 prices about seven times over U.S. futures. NG/EUO/R

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 4.5 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $5.232 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 2 for a second day in a row.

The U.S. market remains mostly shielded from higher global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity.

The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel. European gas jumped about 15% to around $37 per mmBtu on Wednesday after Russia demanded payment for gas in roubles.

Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia has provided around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer, after the United States.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.2 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 96.4 bcfd this week to 102.6 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Even though it will be cooler next week, meteorologists forecast U.S. weather will remain at near normal levels through at least early April, which should keep heating demand low enough to allow utilities to inject gas into storage this week - about a week earlier than usual. In two weeks, however, supply and demand forecasts were about even and utilities will likely leave stockpiles little changed. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.76 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities.

Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies.

Gas stockpiles in Western Europe (Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands) EUGAS/STORAGE were about 37% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That compares with inventories about 17% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Mar 18 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 11 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 18

Five-year average Mar 18

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-56

-79

-29

-62

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,384

1,440

1,755

1,682

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-17.7%

-17.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.19

5.19

2.62

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

34.93

31.99

6.11

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

34.18

34.81

6.39

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

232

214

198

234

227

U.S. GFS CDDs

19

19

15

22

19

U.S. GFS TDDs

251

223

213

256

246

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

92.6

93.8

93.9

91.0

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.4

8.1

8.6

8.2

8.5

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

100.9

101.9

102.5

99.2

93.3

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.4

3.6

3.6

3.2

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.6

5.7

6.1

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

12.9

13.0

12.9

11.6

5.4

U.S. Commercial

12.8

9.6

11.6

9.2

12.3

U.S. Residential

19.8

13.5

17.1

13.1

19.5

U.S. Power Plant

24.3

21.6

21.7

23.3

25.0

U.S. Industrial

23.8

22.7

23.2

22.8

23.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.3

2.0

2.1

2.3

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

87.7

74.3

80.4

75.4

87.4

Total U.S. Demand

109.5

96.4

102.6

96.3

100.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 25

Week ended Mar 18

Week ended Mar 11

Week ended Mar 4

Week ended Feb 25

Wind

16

15

13

10

12

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

8

8

8

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

Natural Gas

30

31

33

34

33

Coal

18

20

21

22

22

Nuclear

22

20

20

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.00

4.77

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.12

3.91

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.31

5.21

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.04

3.90

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.75

4.17

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.95

4.65

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.61

4.43

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.30

4.22

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.95

3.86

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

54.50

46.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

32.75

40.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

45.00

33.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

36.86

39.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

30.00

32.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

44.25

45.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum and Barbara Lewis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

