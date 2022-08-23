U.S. natgas futures hit $10/mmbtu for first time since 2008

Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures breached $10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the first time in about 14 years on Tuesday, continuing to take cues from a surge in European prices as supply fears persist.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 10.5 cents, or 1.1%, to $9.785 by 8:55 a.m. EDT (1255 GMT), after touching $10.01 per mmBtu for the first time since 2008 earlier in the session.

"With the concerns about what's happening with Europe, prices have been going through the roof," and the upcoming maintenance on the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 1 pipeline is making the market very bullish, said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.

The $10 per mmBtu level might be a near-term top, with some profit-taking seen at that level today, Flynn said.

Global gas prices continued to be strong, with contracts at $77 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $56 in Asia JKMc1, potentially boosting demand for relatively cheaper U.S. exports.

Adding pressure to an already volatile market, Russian state energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Friday the country will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 10.9 bcfd so far in August, the same as July. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Aug 19 (Forecast)

Week ended Aug 12 (Actual)

Year ago Aug 19

Five-year average Aug 19

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+59

+18

+32

+46

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,578

2,519

2,847

2,932

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-12.1%

-12.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

9.82

9.17

4.03

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

76.94

83.82

15.43

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

57.82

57.00

16.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

5

4

4

7

10

U.S. GFS CDDs

192

194

190

178

165

U.S. GFS TDDs

197

198

194

185

175

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

96.8

96.9

97.6

94.0

86.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.1

7.6

7.7

8.3

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

103.8

104.5

105.3

102.3

94.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.5

2.4

2.3

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.6

5.7

6.3

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

10.9

11.0

10.7

10.6

4.4

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.6

3.7

3.6

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

40.1

40.0

41.1

41.2

38.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.3

21.3

21.0

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

2.1

2.0

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

76.3

76.2

77.7

77.2

74.9

Total U.S. Demand

95.5

95.2

96.4

96.4

87.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 26

Week ended Aug 19

Week ended Aug 12

Week ended Aug 5

Week ended Jul 29

Wind

6

6

6

8

7

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

43

42

45

42

42

Coal

22

22

22

21

22

Nuclear

19

19

17

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

9.85

9.14

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

8.86

8.09

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

10.62

10.04

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

8.62

8.01

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.90

8.45

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

9.10

8.40

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

10.04

9.08

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

8.60

7.78

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

0.02

0.74

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

107.25

99.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

119.75

100.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

89.75

85.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

92.50

75.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

101.50

80.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

103.25

82.25

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

