U.S. natgas futures hit $10/mmbtu for first time since 2008
Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures breached $10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the first time in about 14 years on Tuesday, continuing to take cues from a surge in European prices as supply fears persist.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 10.5 cents, or 1.1%, to $9.785 by 8:55 a.m. EDT (1255 GMT), after touching $10.01 per mmBtu for the first time since 2008 earlier in the session.
"With the concerns about what's happening with Europe, prices have been going through the roof," and the upcoming maintenance on the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 1 pipeline is making the market very bullish, said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.
The $10 per mmBtu level might be a near-term top, with some profit-taking seen at that level today, Flynn said.
Global gas prices continued to be strong, with contracts at $77 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $56 in Asia JKMc1, potentially boosting demand for relatively cheaper U.S. exports.
Adding pressure to an already volatile market, Russian state energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Friday the country will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 10.9 bcfd so far in August, the same as July. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Week ended Aug 19 (Forecast)
Week ended Aug 12 (Actual)
Year ago Aug 19
Five-year average Aug 19
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+59
+18
+32
+46
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,578
2,519
2,847
2,932
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-12.1%
-12.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
9.82
9.17
4.03
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
76.94
83.82
15.43
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
57.82
57.00
16.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
5
4
4
7
10
U.S. GFS CDDs
192
194
190
178
165
U.S. GFS TDDs
197
198
194
185
175
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.8
96.9
97.6
94.0
86.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.1
7.6
7.7
8.3
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.8
104.5
105.3
102.3
94.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.5
2.4
2.3
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.6
5.7
6.3
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
10.9
11.0
10.7
10.6
4.4
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.6
3.7
3.6
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
40.1
40.0
41.1
41.2
38.8
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.3
21.0
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.0
2.1
2.0
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
76.3
76.2
77.7
77.2
74.9
Total U.S. Demand
95.5
95.2
96.4
96.4
87.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Aug 26
Week ended Aug 19
Week ended Aug 12
Week ended Aug 5
Week ended Jul 29
Wind
6
6
6
8
7
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
43
42
45
42
42
Coal
22
22
22
21
22
Nuclear
19
19
17
17
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
9.85
9.14
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
8.86
8.09
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
10.62
10.04
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
8.62
8.01
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.90
8.45
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
9.10
8.40
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
10.04
9.08
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.60
7.78
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
0.02
0.74
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
107.25
99.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
119.75
100.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
89.75
85.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
92.50
75.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
101.50
80.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
103.25
82.25
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)
((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))
