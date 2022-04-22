US Markets

U.S. natgas futures head for weekly dip after bigger storage build

Eileen Soreng Reuters
U.S. natural gas futures fell on Friday en route to their first weekly dip in six, with the pullback from 13-year peaks scaled earlier in the week hastened by a larger-than-expected weekly storage build.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were down about 4% at $6.686 per million British thermal units by 11:54 a.m. EDT (1554 GMT).

Prices were headed for a more than 8% decline for the week, which would be the worst performance since Feb. 11.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed utilities added 53 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, compared with analysts' expectations of a smaller-than-usual 37 bcf build.

However, U.S. gas stockpiles are still currently 16.8% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GAS

U.S. gas futures have soared about 79% so far this year with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. LNG near record highs as several countries try to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Prices hit a 13-year high of $8.065 per mmBtu on Monday driven by expectations of an unusually cold April, but have since retreated as weather forecasts turned more moderate.

"The recent gas price roller coaster ride certainly has caught everyone's attention," said Zhen​ Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Company in Oklahoma City.

"As the gas market becomes more and more internationally integrated, we will definitely see the convergence in gas prices with the U.S. price rising to eliminate or narrow down that gap."

Data provider Refinitiv estimated there would be 126 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states, slightly above the 30-year norm of 116 HDDs for this time of year. The estimate is higher than Thursday's forecasts.

HDDs, used to estimate demand for heating of homes and businesses, measure the number of days a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 98.4 bcfd this week to 92.7 bcfd next week.

Meanwhile, data from Refinitiv showed average gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states was at 94.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, down from 93.7 bcfd in March, and well below December's monthly record of 96.3 bcfd.

Week ended Apr 22(Forecast)

Week ended Apr 15 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 22

Five-year average Apr 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+24

+53

+18

+53

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,474

1,450

1,896

1,795

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-17.9%

-16.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.87

7.02

2.69

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

33.41

34.52

7.15

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

25.29

25.2

7.80

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

126

120

139

131

116

U.S. GFS CDDs

50

52

37

44

47

U.S. GFS TDDs

176

172

176

175

163

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.6

94.2

94.3

91.2

84.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

8.2

8.2

8.0

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.5

102.4

102.5

99.2

92.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.6

2.8

2.2

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.7

6.4

6.0

6.2

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.0

12.4

11.6

5.2

U.S. Commercial

8.8

9.3

7.5

8.9

8.3

U.S. Residential

12.1

13.1

9.7

12.2

11.8

U.S. Power Plant

23.8

25.4

25.5

26.0

24.0

U.S. Industrial

22.7

22.8

22.1

23.3

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.1

1.9

2.1

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

74.1

77.4

71.5

77.3

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

94.9

98.4

92.7

97.3

85.4

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 22

Week ended Apr 15

Week ended Apr 8

Week ended Apr 1

Week ended Mar 25

Wind

15

17

15

15

15

Solar

4

4

4

4

3

Hydro

7

7

8

8

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

33

32

33

32

31

Coal

20

19

19

19

18

Nuclear

19

19

19

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.88

7.12

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.18

6.45

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.80

7.78

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.97

6.21

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.57

6.66

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.25

6.65

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.28

7.56

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

6.37

6.36

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.99

6.35

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

65.25

68.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

44.25

66.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

48.00

69.87

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

69.25

80.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

44.25

56.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

52.75

65.50

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Kirsten Donovan)

