U.S. natgas futures head for weekly dip after bigger storage build
April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell on Friday en route to their first weekly dip in six, with the pullback from 13-year peaks scaled earlier in the week hastened by a larger-than-expected weekly storage build.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 were down about 4% at $6.686 per million British thermal units by 11:54 a.m. EDT (1554 GMT).
Prices were headed for a more than 8% decline for the week, which would be the worst performance since Feb. 11.
U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed utilities added 53 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, compared with analysts' expectations of a smaller-than-usual 37 bcf build.
However, U.S. gas stockpiles are still currently 16.8% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GAS
U.S. gas futures have soared about 79% so far this year with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. LNG near record highs as several countries try to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Prices hit a 13-year high of $8.065 per mmBtu on Monday driven by expectations of an unusually cold April, but have since retreated as weather forecasts turned more moderate.
"The recent gas price roller coaster ride certainly has caught everyone's attention," said Zhen Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Company in Oklahoma City.
"As the gas market becomes more and more internationally integrated, we will definitely see the convergence in gas prices with the U.S. price rising to eliminate or narrow down that gap."
Data provider Refinitiv estimated there would be 126 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states, slightly above the 30-year norm of 116 HDDs for this time of year. The estimate is higher than Thursday's forecasts.
HDDs, used to estimate demand for heating of homes and businesses, measure the number of days a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 98.4 bcfd this week to 92.7 bcfd next week.
Meanwhile, data from Refinitiv showed average gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states was at 94.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, down from 93.7 bcfd in March, and well below December's monthly record of 96.3 bcfd.
|
Week ended Apr 22(Forecast)
Week ended Apr 15 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 22
Five-year average Apr 22
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+24
+53
+18
+53
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,474
1,450
1,896
1,795
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-17.9%
-16.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.87
7.02
2.69
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
33.41
34.52
7.15
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
25.29
25.2
7.80
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
126
120
139
131
116
U.S. GFS CDDs
50
52
37
44
47
U.S. GFS TDDs
176
172
176
175
163
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.6
94.2
94.3
91.2
84.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
8.2
8.2
8.0
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.5
102.4
102.5
99.2
92.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.6
2.8
2.2
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.7
6.4
6.0
6.2
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.0
12.4
11.6
5.2
U.S. Commercial
8.8
9.3
7.5
8.9
8.3
U.S. Residential
12.1
13.1
9.7
12.2
11.8
U.S. Power Plant
23.8
25.4
25.5
26.0
24.0
U.S. Industrial
22.7
22.8
22.1
23.3
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.1
1.9
2.1
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
74.1
77.4
71.5
77.3
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
94.9
98.4
92.7
97.3
85.4
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 22
Week ended Apr 15
Week ended Apr 8
Week ended Apr 1
Week ended Mar 25
Wind
15
17
15
15
15
Solar
4
4
4
4
3
Hydro
7
7
8
8
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
33
32
33
32
31
Coal
20
19
19
19
18
Nuclear
19
19
19
20
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.88
7.12
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.18
6.45
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.80
7.78
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.97
6.21
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.57
6.66
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.25
6.65
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.28
7.56
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
6.37
6.36
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.99
6.35
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
65.25
68.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
44.25
66.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
48.00
69.87
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
69.25
80.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
44.25
56.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
52.75
65.50
|
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Kirsten Donovan)
