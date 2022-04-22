U.S. natgas futures head for weekly dip after bigger storage build

Adds comment, details and table

April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell on Friday en route to their first weekly dip in six, with the pullback from 13-year peaks scaled earlier in the week hastened by a larger-than-expected weekly storage build.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were down about 4% at $6.686 per million British thermal units by 11:54 a.m. EDT (1554 GMT).

Prices were headed for a more than 8% decline for the week, which would be the worst performance since Feb. 11.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed utilities added 53 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, compared with analysts' expectations of a smaller-than-usual 37 bcf build.

However, U.S. gas stockpiles are still currently 16.8% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GAS

U.S. gas futures have soared about 79% so far this year with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. LNG near record highs as several countries try to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Prices hit a 13-year high of $8.065 per mmBtu on Monday driven by expectations of an unusually cold April, but have since retreated as weather forecasts turned more moderate.

"The recent gas price roller coaster ride certainly has caught everyone's attention," said Zhen​ Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Company in Oklahoma City.

"As the gas market becomes more and more internationally integrated, we will definitely see the convergence in gas prices with the U.S. price rising to eliminate or narrow down that gap."

Data provider Refinitiv estimated there would be 126 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states, slightly above the 30-year norm of 116 HDDs for this time of year. The estimate is higher than Thursday's forecasts.

HDDs, used to estimate demand for heating of homes and businesses, measure the number of days a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 98.4 bcfd this week to 92.7 bcfd next week.

Meanwhile, data from Refinitiv showed average gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states was at 94.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, down from 93.7 bcfd in March, and well below December's monthly record of 96.3 bcfd.

Week ended Apr 22(Forecast) Week ended Apr 15 (Actual) Year ago Apr 22 Five-year average Apr 22 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +24 +53 +18 +53 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,474 1,450 1,896 1,795 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.9% -16.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.87 7.02 2.69 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 33.41 34.52 7.15 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 25.29 25.2 7.80 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 126 120 139 131 116 U.S. GFS CDDs 50 52 37 44 47 U.S. GFS TDDs 176 172 176 175 163 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.6 94.2 94.3 91.2 84.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.2 8.2 8.0 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.5 102.4 102.5 99.2 92.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.6 2.8 2.2 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 6.4 6.0 6.2 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.4 12.0 12.4 11.6 5.2 U.S. Commercial 8.8 9.3 7.5 8.9 8.3 U.S. Residential 12.1 13.1 9.7 12.2 11.8 U.S. Power Plant 23.8 25.4 25.5 26.0 24.0 U.S. Industrial 22.7 22.8 22.1 23.3 22.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 1.9 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 74.1 77.4 71.5 77.3 73.0 Total U.S. Demand 94.9 98.4 92.7 97.3 85.4 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Apr 22 Week ended Apr 15 Week ended Apr 8 Week ended Apr 1 Week ended Mar 25 Wind 15 17 15 15 15 Solar 4 4 4 4 3 Hydro 7 7 8 8 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 33 32 33 32 31 Coal 20 19 19 19 18 Nuclear 19 19 19 20 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.88 7.12 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.18 6.45 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.80 7.78 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.97 6.21 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 6.57 6.66 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.25 6.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.28 7.56 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 6.37 6.36 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.99 6.35 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 65.25 68.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 44.25 66.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 48.00 69.87 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 69.25 80.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 44.25 56.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 52.75 65.50 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Kirsten Donovan) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

