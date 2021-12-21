U.S. natgas futures gain on soaring global gas prices
Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Tuesday, shrugging off forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected, and focusing instead on a sharp rally in European gas futures that could keep U.S. liquefied natural gas exports near record highs.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 3.5 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $3.869 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), after rising nearly 4% in the previous session.
"We are in push-pull market condition. On the one hand, we are currently seeing record high LNG feedgas, caused by the high prices in Europe and Asia, as well as the expansion at Sabine Pass. On the other hand, both the GFS00 and EC00 weather models have shifted warmer over the next two weeks," Refinitiv analyst John Abeln said.
Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 jumped to an all-time high as Russian gas shipments to Germany through a major transit pipeline reversed direction and colder weather increased demand. NG/GB
No matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States can only convert about 11.1 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the it.
"Curtailed Russian flows into Europe will not necessarily be equating to an incremental increase in LNG exports given capacity considerations. So, until some bullish assistance is provided by the weather factor, the gas market will continue to experience some difficulty in pushing above the $4.00-4.10 zone," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
Data provider Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 123.7 cubic feet per day this week to 118.6 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder.
Refinitiv estimated 405 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states, down from the 413 HDDs estimated on Monday. The normal is 428 HDDs for this time of year.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).
Mostly mild weather since mid-November has kept heating demand low and means there will soon be more gas in stockpiles than is usual for the time of year for the first time since April.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.9 bcfd so far in December, now that the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares to 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.
Output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 96.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, which would top the monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.
Week ended Dec 17 (Forecast)
Week ended Dec 10 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 17
Five-year average Dec 17
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-64
-88
-147
-153
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,353
3,417
3,496
3,328
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+0.8
-1.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.85
3.70
2.58
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
57.91
47.24
5.82
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
--
43.45
9.46
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
405
413
374
407
428
U.S. GFS CDDs
8
9
3
4
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
413
422
378
411
432
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.8
97.1
97.3
92.1
84.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.0
8.5
9.1
9.2
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
104.9
105.6
106.3
101.4
93.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.7
3.6
3.6
2.9
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.4
5.5
4.9
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
11.9
12.8
12.7
11.0
5.0
U.S. Commercial
12.5
15.6
15.3
16.2
15.0
U.S. Residential
20.1
26.0
25.5
27.1
25.4
U.S. Power Plant
25.6
28.1
24.7
26.3
25.8
U.S. Industrial
23.2
24.6
23.8
25.1
24.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.7
2.6
2.4
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
88.7
101.9
96.7
102.0
98.1
Total U.S. Demand
109.7
123.7
118.6
120.8
110.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 24
Week ended Dec 17
Week ended Dec 10
Week ended Dec 3
Week ended Nov 26
Wind
12
15
13
11
13
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
34
34
36
37
34
Coal
19
18
19
19
20
Nuclear
23
22
21
22
22
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.91
3.71
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.82
3.99
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.50
5.56
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.25
2.99
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.71
3.49
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.59
19.61
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.81
7.05
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.69
3.42
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.0
3.87
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
92.25
107.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
34.00
28.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
39.00
26.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
64.33
51.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
72.75
48.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
74.25
56.25
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)
((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
