U.S. natgas futures gain off European prices uptick
Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Friday en route to a third weekly gain on higher European prices as concerns persisted around supply.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery were up 15.3 cents, or 1.6%, to $9.53 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:22 a.m. EDT (1422 GMT). For the week, the front-month was up about 2% so far.
So far this year, the gas front-month was up about 157% as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared this year following supply disruptions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $86 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $70 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
"The market is acknowledging the fact that record-breaking prices for natural gas in Europe is impacting prices here, and I think that's giving us a bit of a support today," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.
The expiry of the September contract could also contribute to some volatility heading into the weekend, Flynn added.
But some analysts have cautioned that the lift from global gas prices may be capped by limited capacity in the U.S. for exports, and more recently an extension to an outage at the fire-hit Freeport LNG export hub in Texas.
Prices hit $10 per mmBtu for the first time since 2008 earlier this week, but had retreated slightly after the Freeport LNG announcement, which would translate into more stockpiles available in the U.S.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday reported an injection of 60 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Aug. 19, mostly in line with expectations. EIA/GAS
The Freeport outage was, meanwhile, also seen limiting potential U.S. supply to Europe heading into winter. The region was also gearing for a scheduled outage on the Nord Stream pipeline that could hit supplies of Russian supply.
"With record high European pricing adding a new element to this year’s market equation, we expect some continued wide price swings as we still see an advance in October futures back to the $10 area as a minimum," Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
Week ended Aug 26 (Forecast)
Week ended Aug 19 (Actual)
Year ago Aug 26
Five-year average Aug 26
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+56
+60
+21
+46
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,635
2,579
2,868
2,978
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-11.5%
-12.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
9.37
9.24
4.03
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
86.32
87.33
15.43
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
69.96
66.26
16.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
5
4
4
7
12
U.S. GFS CDDs
133
147
190
178
158
U.S. GFS TDDs
138
151
194
185
170
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.8
97.0
97.7
94.0
86.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.1
7.8
7.7
8.3
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.8
104.8
105.4
102.3
94.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.4
2.4
2.3
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.7
5.7
6.3
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
10.9
11.2
10.5
10.6
4.4
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.6
4.6
4.5
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.7
3.6
3.6
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
40.1
42.2
39.0
41.2
38.8
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.4
21.4
21.0
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.1
2.0
2.0
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
76.3
78.8
75.6
77.2
74.9
Total U.S. Demand
95.5
98.1
94.2
96.4
87.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Aug 26
Week ended Aug 19
Week ended Aug 12
Week ended Aug 5
Week ended Jul 29
Wind
5
6
6
8
7
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
44
42
45
42
42
Coal
22
22
22
21
22
Nuclear
18
19
17
17
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
9.47
9.27
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
8.67
8.82
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
10.19
10.10
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
8.39
8.44
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.68
8.76
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.82
9.09
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
9.83
9.83
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.25
8.17
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.71
2.27
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
105.75
107.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
121.00
125.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
117.00
118.33
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
64.78
102.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
89.00
105.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
85.13
108.50
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))
