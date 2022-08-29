U.S. natgas futures gain as market braces for Sept expiry
Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher ahead of the expiry of the front-month September contract on Monday, with prices recovering from a more than one-week low hit earlier in the session on forecasts for hotter weather and higher cooling demand.
Gas futures NGc1 for September delivery rose 5.7 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $9.353 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), having hit their lowest since Aug. 19, at $9.034 earlier in the session.
"The biggest factor in natgas this morning is the upcoming settlement of the September contract. September is ending its term as the front month, and after this afternoon it will cease trading... the front-month will be extremely volatile today, as the volume of trading is far smaller than usual," said John Abeln, an analyst with data provider Refinitiv.
Abeln added, "As far as fundamental changes, weather and demand models have moved somewhat more bullish over the weekend. But that effect might be dwarfed by last-minute trading."
Gas was trading around $88 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $69 in Asia JKMc1.
Meanwhile, Dutch wholesale gas prices eased after hitting their highest since March last week as demand softened and traders booked profits in subdued activity with markets in Britain closed for a public holiday. NG/EU
"Near-record European gas prices continue to support U.S. values both psychologically and fundamentally since LNG export activity will almost surely be maxed through the upcoming fall and winter periods," Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
But some analysts have cautioned that the lift from global gas prices may be capped by limited capacity in the United States for exports, and more recently an extension to an outage at the fire-hit Freeport LNG export hub in Texas.
The Freeport outage was also seen limiting potential U.S. supply to Europe heading into winter. The region was also gearing for a scheduled outage on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for three days from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2 that could hit supplies, with market players concerned flows might not resume.
Week ended Aug 26 (Forecast)
Week ended Aug 19 (Actual)
Year ago Aug 26
Five-year average Aug 26
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+56
+60
+21
+46
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,635
2,579
2,868
2,978
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-11.5%
-12.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
9.67
9.37
4.03
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
87.63
86.32
15.43
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
68.8
69.96
16.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
5
5
4
12
15
U.S. GFS CDDs
198
133
163
162
150
U.S. GFS TDDs
203
138
167
174
165
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
97.0
97.7
98.2
91.0
86.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
7.6
7.3
8.0
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
104.7
105.2
105.5
99.0
94.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.2
2.3
2.4
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.6
5.6
6.3
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
11.1
10.6
10.2
10.5
4.4
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.6
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.7
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
41.4
42.7
41.8
36.8
38.8
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.4
21.4
21.0
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.1
2.1
2.1
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
77.7
79.3
78.4
73.0
74.9
Total U.S. Demand
96.8
97.8
96.5
92.3
87.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sept 2
Week ended Aug 26
Week ended Aug 19
Week ended Aug 12
Week ended Aug 5
Wind
10
5
6
6
8
Solar
4
3
3
3
3
Hydro
5
6
6
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
44
42
45
42
Coal
21
22
22
22
21
Nuclear
18
18
19
17
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
9.48
9.47
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
8.83
8.67
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
10.07
10.19
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
8.55
8.39
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.71
8.68
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.85
8.82
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.98
9.83
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.75
8.25
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.72
2.71
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
87.00
105.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
107.75
121.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
97.40
117.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
123.20
64.78
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
72.00
89.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
73.50
85.13
