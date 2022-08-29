U.S. natgas futures gain as market braces for Sept expiry

Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher ahead of the expiry of the front-month September contract on Monday, with prices recovering from a more than one-week low hit earlier in the session on forecasts for hotter weather and higher cooling demand.

Gas futures NGc1 for September delivery were up 22.4 cents, or 2.4%, to $9.52 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:23 a.m. EDT (1423 GMT), having earlier hit their lowest since Aug. 19, at $9.034.

"The biggest factor in natgas this morning is the upcoming settlement of the September contract. September is ending its term as the front month, and after this afternoon it will cease trading... the front-month will be extremely volatile today, as the volume of trading is far smaller than usual," said John Abeln, an analyst with data provider Refinitiv.

Abeln added, "as far as fundamental changes, weather and demand models have moved somewhat more bullish over the weekend. But that effect might be dwarfed by last-minute trading."

Gas was trading around $88 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $69 in Asia JKMc1.

Meanwhile, Dutch wholesale gas prices eased after hitting their highest since March last week as demand softened and traders booked profits in subdued activity with markets in Britain closed for a public holiday. NG/EU

"Near-record European gas prices continue to support U.S. values both psychologically and fundamentally since LNG export activity will almost surely be maxed through the upcoming fall and winter periods," Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

But some analysts have cautioned that the lift from global gas prices may be capped by limited capacity in the United States for exports, and more recently an extension to an outage at the fire-hit Freeport LNG export hub in Texas.

The Freeport outage was also seen limiting potential U.S. supply to Europe heading into winter. The region was also gearing for a scheduled outage on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for three days from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2 that could hit supplies, with market players concerned flows might not resume.

Week ended Aug 26 (Forecast)

Week ended Aug 19 (Actual)

Year ago Aug 26

Five-year average Aug 26

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+56

+60

+21

+46

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,635

2,579

2,868

2,978

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11.5%

-12.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

9.67

9.37

4.03

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

87.63

86.32

15.43

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

68.8

69.96

16.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

5

5

4

12

15

U.S. GFS CDDs

198

133

163

162

150

U.S. GFS TDDs

203

138

167

174

165

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.0

97.7

98.2

91.0

86.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

7.6

7.3

8.0

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

104.7

105.2

105.5

99.0

94.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.2

2.3

2.4

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.6

5.6

6.3

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

11.1

10.6

10.2

10.5

4.4

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.6

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.7

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

41.4

42.7

41.8

36.8

38.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.4

21.4

21.0

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

77.7

79.3

78.4

73.0

74.9

Total U.S. Demand

96.8

97.8

96.5

92.3

87.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sept 2

Week ended Aug 26

Week ended Aug 19

Week ended Aug 12

Week ended Aug 5

Wind

10

5

6

6

8

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

5

6

6

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

Natural Gas

40

44

42

45

42

Coal

21

22

22

22

21

Nuclear

18

18

19

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

9.48

9.47

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

8.83

8.67

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

10.07

10.19

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

8.55

8.39

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.71

8.68

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.85

8.82

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.98

9.83

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.75

8.25

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.72

2.71

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

87.00

105.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

107.75

121.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

97.40

117.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

123.20

64.78

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

72.00

89.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

73.50

85.13

