U.S. natgas futures gain 4% on strong LNG exports, Texas heat wave
May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 4% on Monday as higher European prices keep U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong even though Europe has more gas in storage compared with normal than the United States.
Also supporting U.S. prices, power demand in Texas was expected to soar to a monthly record on Monday as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape another spring heat wave.
Traders noted U.S. prices were up despite a 7% drop in European TRNLTTFMc1 prices and forecasts for milder weather and lower U.S. demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
European prices fell after the European Union (EU) came up with a plan to meet Russia's rouble payment demand for gas purchases despite worries Moscow could still cut exports to Europe now that Finland and Sweden were closer to joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 29.3 cents, or 3.8%, to settle at $7.956 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since May 6.
U.S. gas futures were up about 113% since the start of the year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. LNG exports strong since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $28 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $20 in Asia JKMc1. The U.S. contract rose to a 13-year high near $9 on May 6. NG/EU
The U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from those much higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 94.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 89.2 bcfd this week to 88.4 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 12.2 bcfd so far in May, the same as April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.
Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, has provided about 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021. The EU wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1, 2022, and 90% by Nov. 1 each year beginning in 2023.
Russian gas exports to Europe rose to around 8.2 bcfd on Sunday from about 8.1 bcfd on Friday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU
Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 14% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 36% of full capacity.
U.S. inventories, meanwhile, were around 16% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Week ended May 13 (Forecast)
Week ended May 6 (Actual)
Year ago May 13
Five-year average May 13
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+86
+76
+71
+87
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,729
1,643
2,090
2,042
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-15.3%
-16.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.83
7.66
2.96
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
28.69
30.45
8.88
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
21.58
23.53
9.65
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
33
29
43
49
52
U.S. GFS CDDs
121
131
86
96
93
U.S. GFS TDDs
154
160
129
145
145
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.2
95.2
95.4
92.0
83.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
7.8
7.9
7.2
7.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.2
103.0
103.3
99.2
92.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.9
2.8
2.8
2.1
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.2
6.1
6.2
6.1
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.2
12.0
12.3
10.5
5.1
U.S. Commercial
6.0
4.9
5.0
4.9
5.6
U.S. Residential
7.0
4.7
4.5
4.7
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
28.2
31.2
30.2
25.4
26.0
U.S. Industrial
21.0
20.7
20.9
21.4
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
69.0
68.2
67.2
63.0
65.7
Total U.S. Demand
90.3
89.2
88.4
81.7
77.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 20
Week ended May 13
Week ended May 6
Week ended Apr 29
Week ended Apr 22
Wind
8
15
13
16
16
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
34
36
33
33
Coal
20
18
19
19
19
Nuclear
19
19
20
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
7.75
7.25
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.91
6.64
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.04
9.05
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
6.68
6.63
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
7.31
7.32
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.39
7.15
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.60
7.55
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.35
6.90
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.88
5.93
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
81.25
70.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
97.25
98.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
245.75
195.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
47.50
55.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
51.75
50.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
56.50
54.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
