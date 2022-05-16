U.S. natgas futures gain 4% on strong LNG exports, Texas heat wave

Adds latest prices

May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 4% on Monday as higher European prices keep U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong even though Europe has more gas in storage compared with normal than the United States.

Also supporting U.S. prices, power demand in Texas was expected to soar to a monthly record on Monday as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape another spring heat wave.

Traders noted U.S. prices were up despite a 7% drop in European TRNLTTFMc1 prices and forecasts for milder weather and lower U.S. demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

European prices fell after the European Union (EU) came up with a plan to meet Russia's rouble payment demand for gas purchases despite worries Moscow could still cut exports to Europe now that Finland and Sweden were closer to joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 29.3 cents, or 3.8%, to settle at $7.956 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since May 6.

U.S. gas futures were up about 113% since the start of the year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. LNG exports strong since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $28 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $20 in Asia JKMc1. The U.S. contract rose to a 13-year high near $9 on May 6. NG/EU

The U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from those much higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 94.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 89.2 bcfd this week to 88.4 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 12.2 bcfd so far in May, the same as April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, has provided about 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021. The EU wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1, 2022, and 90% by Nov. 1 each year beginning in 2023.

Russian gas exports to Europe rose to around 8.2 bcfd on Sunday from about 8.1 bcfd on Friday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 14% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 36% of full capacity.

U.S. inventories, meanwhile, were around 16% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 13 (Forecast) Week ended May 6 (Actual) Year ago May 13 Five-year average May 13 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +86 +76 +71 +87 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,729 1,643 2,090 2,042 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -15.3% -16.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 7.83 7.66 2.96 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 28.69 30.45 8.88 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 21.58 23.53 9.65 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 33 29 43 49 52 U.S. GFS CDDs 121 131 86 96 93 U.S. GFS TDDs 154 160 129 145 145 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.2 95.2 95.4 92.0 83.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 7.8 7.9 7.2 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 103.2 103.0 103.3 99.2 92.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.9 2.8 2.8 2.1 2.1 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.1 6.2 6.1 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 12.2 12.0 12.3 10.5 5.1 U.S. Commercial 6.0 4.9 5.0 4.9 5.6 U.S. Residential 7.0 4.7 4.5 4.7 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 28.2 31.2 30.2 25.4 26.0 U.S. Industrial 21.0 20.7 20.9 21.4 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 69.0 68.2 67.2 63.0 65.7 Total U.S. Demand 90.3 89.2 88.4 81.7 77.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended May 20 Week ended May 13 Week ended May 6 Week ended Apr 29 Week ended Apr 22 Wind 8 15 13 16 16 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 34 36 33 33 Coal 20 18 19 19 19 Nuclear 19 19 20 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 7.75 7.25 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.91 6.64 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.04 9.05 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 6.68 6.63 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 7.31 7.32 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.39 7.15 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.60 7.55 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 7.35 6.90 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.88 5.93 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 81.25 70.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 97.25 98.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 245.75 195.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 47.50 55.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 51.75 50.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 56.50 54.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

