U.S. natgas futures gain 3% on storage worries from output declines
April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 3% on Tuesday on expectations that recent declines in output will reduce the amount of gas utilities can inject into storage in coming weeks to levels below normal for this time of year.
On its second to last day as the U.S. front-month, gas futures NGc1 for May delivery were up 19.5 cents, or 2.9%, at $6.864 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:11 a.m. EDT (1311 GMT).
Futures for June NGM22, which will soon be the front-month, were up about 2.8% at $6.99 per mmBtu.
U.S. gas futures were up about 87% so far this year as higher global prices have kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Gas prices were trading around $29 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $25 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December 2021.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 3.9 bcfd over the past three days to a preliminary 91.6 bcfd on Tuesday, the lowest since early February. Most of those declines were in North Dakota, Texas and the offshore Gulf of Mexico. Preliminary data is often revised.
With the weather turning seasonally milder, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 92.2 bcfd this week to 90.6 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.3 bcfd so far in April due mostly to declines at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, the country has worked with allies to divert LNG exports to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.
Russia, the world's second biggest gas producer, provides about 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021. The EU wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1, 2022, and 90% by Nov. 1 each year from 2023.
Gas stockpiles EUGAS/STORAGE in Western Europe -- Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands -- were about 23% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year and about 28% of full capacity, according to Refinitiv.
U.S. inventories, meanwhile, were currently about 17% below the five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
|
Week ended Apr 22 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 15 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 22
Five-year average Apr 22
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+24
+53
+18
+53
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,474
1,450
1,896
1,795
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-17.9%
-16.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.96
6.67
2.69
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
28.84
29.24
7.15
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
25.40
25.50
7.80
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
102
108
102
108
103
U.S. GFS CDDs
69
62
55
53
53
U.S. GFS TDDs
171
170
157
161
156
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.2
93.9
94.7
91.9
84.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.2
8.7
8.3
7.6
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.4
102.6
103.0
99.5
92.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
3.0
2.9
2.4
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.4
6.1
6.0
6.1
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.0
12.2
12.4
11.4
5.2
U.S. Commercial
9.3
7.6
6.6
6.8
8.3
U.S. Residential
13.2
9.8
7.9
8.4
11.8
U.S. Power Plant
25.4
24.7
26.5
25.7
24.0
U.S. Industrial
22.8
22.1
21.7
22.1
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.6
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
1.9
1.8
1.9
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
77.5
70.8
69.3
69.7
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
98.6
92.2
90.6
89.6
85.4
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 29
Week ended Apr 22
Week ended Apr 15
Week ended Apr 8
Week ended Apr 1
Wind
19
16
17
15
15
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
6
7
7
8
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
30
33
32
33
32
Coal
18
19
19
19
19
Nuclear
20
19
19
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.42
6.59
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.88
5.71
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.49
7.45
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.77
5.60
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.61
6.35
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.81
5.92
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.86
6.50
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
6.15
6.20
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.39
5.17
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
77.25
58.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
63.75
40.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
59.00
59.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
83.50
80.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
86.00
88.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
74.50
73.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.