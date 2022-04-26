US Markets

U.S. natgas futures gain 3% on storage worries from output declines

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 3% on Tuesday on expectations that recent declines in output will reduce the amount of gas utilities can inject into storage in coming weeks to levels below normal for this time of year.

On its second to last day as the U.S. front-month, gas futures NGc1 for May delivery were up 19.5 cents, or 2.9%, at $6.864 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:11 a.m. EDT (1311 GMT).

Futures for June NGM22, which will soon be the front-month, were up about 2.8% at $6.99 per mmBtu.

U.S. gas futures were up about 87% so far this year as higher global prices have kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Gas prices were trading around $29 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $25 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 3.9 bcfd over the past three days to a preliminary 91.6 bcfd on Tuesday, the lowest since early February. Most of those declines were in North Dakota, Texas and the offshore Gulf of Mexico. Preliminary data is often revised.

With the weather turning seasonally milder, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 92.2 bcfd this week to 90.6 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.3 bcfd so far in April due mostly to declines at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, the country has worked with allies to divert LNG exports to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's second biggest gas producer, provides about 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021. The EU wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1, 2022, and 90% by Nov. 1 each year from 2023.

Gas stockpiles EUGAS/STORAGE in Western Europe -- Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands -- were about 23% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year and about 28% of full capacity, according to Refinitiv.

U.S. inventories, meanwhile, were currently about 17% below the five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Apr 22 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 15 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 22

Five-year average Apr 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+24

+53

+18

+53

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,474

1,450

1,896

1,795

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-17.9%

-16.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.96

6.67

2.69

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

28.84

29.24

7.15

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

25.40

25.50

7.80

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

102

108

102

108

103

U.S. GFS CDDs

69

62

55

53

53

U.S. GFS TDDs

171

170

157

161

156

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.2

93.9

94.7

91.9

84.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.2

8.7

8.3

7.6

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.4

102.6

103.0

99.5

92.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

3.0

2.9

2.4

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.4

6.1

6.0

6.1

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.0

12.2

12.4

11.4

5.2

U.S. Commercial

9.3

7.6

6.6

6.8

8.3

U.S. Residential

13.2

9.8

7.9

8.4

11.8

U.S. Power Plant

25.4

24.7

26.5

25.7

24.0

U.S. Industrial

22.8

22.1

21.7

22.1

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.6

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

1.9

1.8

1.9

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

77.5

70.8

69.3

69.7

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

98.6

92.2

90.6

89.6

85.4

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 29

Week ended Apr 22

Week ended Apr 15

Week ended Apr 8

Week ended Apr 1

Wind

19

16

17

15

15

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

7

7

8

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

30

33

32

33

32

Coal

18

19

19

19

19

Nuclear

20

19

19

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.42

6.59

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.88

5.71

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.49

7.45

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.77

5.60

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.61

6.35

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.81

5.92

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.86

6.50

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

6.15

6.20

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.39

5.17

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

77.25

58.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

63.75

40.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

59.00

59.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

83.50

80.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

86.00

88.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

74.50

73.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

