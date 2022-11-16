US Markets
U.S. natgas futures gain 3% on colder midday weather forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

November 16, 2022 — 03:41 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures closed about 3% higher on Wednesday, reversing earlier losses as colder midday weather forecasts outweighed news a few liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels turned away from the Freeport export plant in Texas in recent days and expectations its restart will be delayed.

Federal pipeline safety regulators released a heavily redacted consultant's reportblaming inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue for the June 8 explosion that shut the Freeport plant.

Sources familiar with Freeport LNG's filing said the company had not yet submitted a request to resume service to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). Many analysts said that means the plant will not return to service until December at the earliest.

Until late last week, Freeport had said repeatedly the plant remained on track to return to service in November. In comments made in recent days, however, the company did not mention a restart date.

Once the 2.1 billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Freeport facility restarts, U.S. gas prices will likely rise due to increased demand from the country's LNG export plants. Until the facility restarts, less U.S. gas will be available to export to Europe TRNLTTFMc1, where prices have spiked around 17% this week. Europe needs U.S. gas because Russia has slashed its gas exports there after several European countries imposed sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

A couple of vessels seem to have given up on a quick restart for Freeport. Prism Brilliance, which waited outside the plant for about three weeks from mid-October, was now sitting outside of Corpus Christi where Cheniere Energy Inc LNG.A has an LNG export plant.

LNG Rosenrot and Prism Agility, which were expected to arrive at Freeport in late November, have turned around in the Atlantic Ocean and were now heading back east, according to Refinitiv data.

A couple of vessels, however, were still waiting outside Freeport: Prism Diversity and Prism Courage.

Worries about a possible U.S. railroad strike have underpinned gas prices because a rail strike would threaten coal deliveries to U.S. utilities, forcing generators to burn more gas.

A third U.S. rail union voted this week to reject a tentative national contract reached in September, but expects to continue negotiating to reach a deal.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 16.6 cents, or 2.8%, to settle at $6.200 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Gas futures were up about 66% so far this year as much higher global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $35 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $26 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 99.2 bcfd so far in November, down from a record 99.4 bcfd in October.

With much colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 122.6 bcfd this week to 126.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 11.8 bcfd so far in November, up from 11.3 bcfd in October.

Week ended Nov 11 (Forecast)

Week ended Nov 4 (Actual)

Year ago Nov 11

Five-year average Nov 11

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+63

+79

+23

-5

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,643

3,580

3,640

3,656

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-0.2%

-2.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.93

6.03

5.12

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

36.52

37.45

27.71

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

27.79

27.23

32.98

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

353

364

304

296

309

U.S. GFS CDDs

5

5

8

11

9

U.S. GFS TDDs

358

369

312

307

318

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.8

100.1

100.4

95.3

89.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.2

8.5

8.0

8.8

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

105.0

108.5

108.4

104.1

97.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

2.2

2.2

3.3

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.6

5.7

5.5

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

11.5

12.3

12.7

11.3

6.4

U.S. Commercial

8.5

14.2

15.9

12.0

11.5

U.S. Residential

11.6

23.0

26.0

18.2

17.2

U.S. Power Plant

29.1

32.3

30.9

27.4

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.6

25.2

25.5

23.4

24.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

5.0

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.7

2.8

2.7

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

78.9

102.5

106.1

88.7

85.8

Total U.S. Demand

98.4

122.6

126.6

108.8

100.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 18

Week ended Nov 11

Week ended Nov 4

Week ended Oct 28

Week ended Oct 21

Wind

10

15

12

15

11

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

7

6

5

5

5

Other

2

3

2

2

3

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

38

39

37

39

Coal

17

16

18

18

19

Nuclear

21

20

20

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.90

6.24

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.50

6.39

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.05

8.76

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.34

5.43

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.94

6.21

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.46

6.64

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.95

8.87

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.35

5.00

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.97

4.60

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

64.00

81.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

78.25

103.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

75.00

71.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

99.50

107.11

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

84.75

85.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

85.00

84.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

