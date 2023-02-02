US Markets
U.S. natgas futures gain 3% on colder forecasts ahead of storage report

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 02, 2023 — 09:51 am EST

Written by Reuters -> 

       Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% on Thursday from a 21-month low in the prior session
on forecasts for higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and growing expectations the
Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas could start pulling in big amounts of gas in February.
    On Wednesday, federal regulators approved Freeport's plan to start sending gas to one of the plant's three
liquefaction trains, which turn gas into LNG. 
    Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, shut in a fire in June 2022. The energy market expects gas
prices to rise once the plant starts pulling in large amounts of gas. Freeport can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet
(bcf) of gas into LNG each day. That is about 2% of total U.S. daily gas production.
    Gas prices were also supported by this week's roughly 3.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) drop in gas output to
a one-month low of 93.9 bcfd as winter storms freeze oil and gas wells - known as freeze-offs - in several states,
including Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Pennsylvania.
    The price increase also came ahead of a federal report expected to show that last week's storage withdrawal was
smaller than usual for a fourth week in a row as mild weather in January depressed demand for gas for heating.
    Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled just 142 bcf of gas from storage during the week ended Jan. 27. That
compares with a decrease of 261 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 181 bcf.
[EIA/GAS] [NGAS/POLL]
    If correct, last week's decrease would cut stockpiles to 2.587 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 6.9% above the
five-year average of 2.420 tcf for this time of year.
    Front-month gas futures  for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 6.3 cents, or
2.6%, to $2.531 per million British thermal units at 9:09 a.m. EST (1409 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at
its lowest since April 2021.
    Despite the price rise, the contract remained in oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30
for a fourth day in a row and the 17th time so far this year.
    With interest in gas markets rising in recent weeks, open interest in the NYMEX front-month jumped to over 297,000
contracts, its highest since August 2021 for a third day in a row.
    Shares traded in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund , an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price
movement of gas, reached a record high of 48.7 million on Wednesday, blowing past the prior all-time high of 43.1
million in November 2018.
    UNG shares outstanding, meanwhile, have more than doubled over the past four weeks to an all-time high of 81.2
million on Wednesday after hitting fresh record highs every day since Jan. 13.
    Meteorologists forecast temperatures across much of the U.S. Lower 48 states would remain below normal through
Feb. 4 before rising to mostly above-normal levels from Feb. 5 through at least Feb. 17. Those above normal levels,
however, were lower than previously expected.
    Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 137.4 bcfd this week to 128.1 bcfd next
week. Those forecasts are higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
    The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.6 bcfd so far in February, up from 12.3
bcfd in January. That compares with the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022 before Freeport shut.
    The seven big U.S. export plants, including Freeport, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
                                                     Week ended     Week ended     Year ago    Five-year        
                                                       Jan 27         Jan 20        Jan 27      average    
                                                     (Forecast)      (Actual)                    Jan 27    
 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):               -142            -91          -261         -181          
 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):                    2,587          2,729         2,361       2,420          
 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average               +6.9           +4.9%                                    
                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                
 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)          Current Day     Prior Day    This Month   Prior Year   Five Year
                                                                                  Last Year     Average      Average
                                                                                                  2022     (2018-2022)
 Henry Hub                                        2.49           2.47          4.46         6.54        3.60
 Title Transfer Facility (TTF)              18.56          19.10         26.94       40.50        14.39
 Japan Korea Marker (JKM)                        18.97          19.03         25.82       34.11        14.31
                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days 
 Two-Week Total Forecast                             Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year      30-Year
                                                                                                  Norm        Norm
 U.S. GFS HDDs                                           388            388           452         420          415
 U.S. GFS CDDs                                            5              4             3           5            4
 U.S. GFS TDDs                                           393            392           455         425          419
                                                                                                                
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
                                                     Prior Week    Current Week    Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                               Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                             Month 
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production                           98.5           95.9          95.8         91.7        87.7
 U.S. Imports from Canada                                8.3            8.3           8.6         10.2         9.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                                        0.0            0.0           0.0         0.2          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                                      106.8          104.3         104.4       102.1        97.0
                                                                                                                
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)                                                                                             
 U.S. Exports to Canada                                  2.6            2.2           2.4         2.2          2.7
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                                  5.3            5.1           5.3         6.0          5.2
 U.S. LNG Exports                                       12.5           12.6          12.2         12.3         6.6
 U.S. Commercial                                        16.5           18.3          16.5         19.4        16.4
 U.S. Residential                                       27.9           31.4          27.3         33.3        27.7
 U.S. Power Plant                                       32.3           33.6          31.7         29.6        28.1
 U.S. Industrial                                        25.7           26.1          24.9         26.0        25.2
 U.S. Plant Fuel                                         4.9            4.7           4.7         4.9          4.8
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                                  2.9            3.1           2.9         2.9          3.1
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                                       0.1            0.1           0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                                 110.4          117.4         108.2       116.2        105.4
 Total U.S. Demand                                      130.8          137.4         128.1       136.7        119.9
                                                                                                                
                                                                                                           
 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
                                                     Week ended     Week ended    Week ended   Week ended  Week ended
                                                        Feb 3         Jan 27        Jan 20       Jan 13       Jan 6
 Wind                                                    10             11            13           11          12
 Solar                                                    2              2             2           2            2
 Hydro                                                    7              7             7           7            7
 Other                                                    2              2             2           2            2
 Petroleum                                                0              0             0           0            0
 Natural Gas                                             38             38            36           38          36
 Coal                                                    20             19            18           19          18
 Nuclear                                                 20             21            21           21          23
                                                                                                           
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
 Hub                                                 Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub                                  2.65           2.65                               
 Transco Z6 New York                       4.13           4.76                               
 PG&E Citygate                           17.41          11.94                               
 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South)        2.50           2.53                               
 Chicago Citygate                          2.67           2.83                               
 Algonquin Citygate                       12.75           4.85                               
 SoCal Citygate                         15.86          12.62                               
 Waha Hub                                2.52           2.98                               
 AECO                                    2.22           2.36                               
                                                                                                           
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
 Hub                                                 Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England                            99.00         111.00                               
 PJM West                               40.50          43.00                               
 Ercot North                            42.00          94.50                               
 Mid C                                 152.50         105.00                               
 Palo Verde                             89.00          97.00                               
 SP-5                                  145.50          98.00                               
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
 ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging:
scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
 
((For Refinitiv type ENERGY in Eikon search bar and then go to the GAS drop down and the NORTH AMERICA drop down or see: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageid=usa-gas
For Interactive Map, type 'Interactive Map' in the box at upper left of the Reuters nEiko terminal.                
For graphics on Baker Hughes rig counts, see: http://graphics.thomsonreuters.com/15/rigcount/index.html
For next-day SNL U.S. gas prices, see: <0#SNL-NG>                
For next-day SNL U.S. power prices, see: <0#SNL-PWR>
For U.S. natgas price and storage polls, see: [NGAS/POLL]
For U.S. nuclear power outages, see: [NUKE/]                
For U.S. Northwest hydro power report, see: [NWRFC]                
For U.S./Canada natural gas rig count vs Henry Hub futures price, see: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eT9k44
For the U.S. natural gas speed guide, see: 
For the U.S. power speed guide, see: 
To determine CFTC managed money net position add (NYMEX Henry Hub options and futures combined <3023651MNET>) plus (ICE Henry Hub options and futures combined <3023391MNET> divided by four) plus (NYMEX Henry Hub swaps options and futures combined <303565BMNET> divided by four) plus (NYMEX Henry Hub penultimate gas swaps <303565CMNET> divided by four)
NYMEX Henry Hub options and futures combined <0#3CFTC023651>
NYMEX Henry Hub futures only <0#1CFTC023651>
ICE Henry Hub options and futures combined <0#3CFTC023391>
NYMEX Henry Hub swaps options and futures combined <0#3CFTC03565B>
NYMEX Henry Hub Penultimate gas swaps <0#3CFTC03565C>))

