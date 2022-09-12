U.S. natgas futures gain 3% despite bearish outlook
Adds comment, updates prices to settlement
Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% in choppy trading on Monday, buoyed by technicals and slightly lower production estimates for the week, although elevated overall output and lower consumption forecasts clouded the outlook.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery rose 25.3 cents, or 3.2%, to settle at $8.249 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), reversing some declines from earlier in the session.
The contract fell about 9% last week, its biggest weekly loss since late June and the first time it fell for three weeks in a row since early July.
"The gas market has seen some pretty explosive volatility lately, so short-term fundamental shifts like that might have less of an impact. Some traders might just feel the sell-off of early September has gone too far," said John Abeln, analyst with data provider Refinitiv.
Data provider Refinitiv projected average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states at 98.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) for the current week, slightly lower than the 99.3 bcfd in the prior week. But this was well above the five-year average of 87 bcfd.
However, some analysts said there did not seem to be any clear fundamental driver at this point for the current uptick, although a break above technical resistance seemed to trigger fresh buying.
"The market is now looking at the prices as oversold, concerned that the price drop might discourage some production and that seems to be bringing some buying back into the market," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.
So far this year, gas futures were up about 123% as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
The rise in gas futures came despite the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter.
The second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.
Dutch wholesale gas prices fell on comfortable supply and storage levels while prompt British prices rose in expectation of higher demand over the weekend. NG/EU
"One particularly bullish catalyst that has helped to underpin gas futures prices this summer is exceptionally robust powerburn for the last few months, especially as there has been a notable absence of wind generation," analysts at Gelber & Associates said in a note.
But as temperatures pull back toward more "demand neutral" conditions across most of the U.S., storage should begin to see some impressive weekly gas for the duration of the refill season, they added.
Week ended Sep 9 (Forecast)
Week ended Sep 2 (Actual)
Year ago Sep 9
Five-year average Sep 9
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+64
+54
+78
+82
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,758
2,694
2,994
3,125
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-11.7%
-11.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
8.03
8.11
5.11
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
57.94
62.32
22.61
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
53.90
52.84
23.35
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
15
10
16
30
38
U.S. GFS CDDs
122
149
121
124
111
U.S. GFS TDDs
137
159
137
154
149
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.3
98.9
99.3
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
7.9
7.9
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.1
106.8
107.2
95.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.1
2.5
2.4
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.6
5.6
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.3
11.3
10.7
4.9
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.7
4.8
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.8
4.1
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
41.7
37.0
37.1
33.2
U.S. Industrial
21.4
21.3
21.3
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.0
2.0
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
78.4
73.8
74.3
70.3
Total U.S. Demand
97.2
93.2
93.0
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 16
Week ended Sep 9
Week ended Sep 2
Week ended Aug 26
Week ended Aug 19
Wind
7
5
7
5
6
Solar
2
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
5
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
43
45
44
44
42
Coal
20
21
21
22
22
Nuclear
19
18
17
18
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
8.31
8.27
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.02
7.38
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
8.82
9.29
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.10
7.13
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
7.34
7.53
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.60
7.45
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.86
12.25
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.35
6.95
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.78
3.78
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
73.00
75.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
99.50
103.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
77.75
85.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
107.00
105.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
91.25
164.05
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
93.75
169.75
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
