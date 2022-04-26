U.S. natgas futures gain 3% as output declines raise storage worries
April 26 (Reuters)
April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 3% on Tuesday on worries Russia may cut gas flows to Poland and expectations that recent declines in output due to cold weather in North Dakota and the Rockies will cut the amount of gas utilities can inject into storage in coming weeks.
Russian energy giant Gazprom PAO GAZP.MM told Poland's Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA (PGNiG) PGN.WA gas company it will halt gas supplies along the Yamal pipeline from Wednesday morning.
Traders also noted that technical factors likely also played a part in Tuesday's trade with the upcoming expiration of the May options.
"Trader positioning heading into May options expiration is likely to dominate today's trading," analysts at energy consulting group EBW Analytics said, noting that "Over the past year, the front-month contract has increased in eight of twelve months ... on options expiration day,"
On its second to last day as the U.S. front-month, gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 18.1 cents, or 2.7%, to settle at $6.850 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). NYMEX gas options expire the day before the futures contract expires.
Futures for June NGM22, which will soon be the front-month, gained about 2.5% to $6.98 per mmBtu.
U.S. gas futures were up about 82% so far this year as higher global prices have kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Gas was trading around $31 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $25 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December 2021.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 3.9 bcfd over the past three days to a preliminary 91.6 bcfd on Tuesday, the lowest since early February. Traders said most of those declines were caused by freezing wells in North Dakota and the Rockies. Those wells will likely return to service over the next week or so as the weather warms. Preliminary data is often revised.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 92.2 bcfd this week to 90.6 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.3 bcfd so far in April due mostly to declines at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, the country has worked with allies to divert LNG exports to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.
Russia, the world's second biggest gas producer, provides about 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021.
|
Week ended Apr 22 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 15 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 22
Five-year average Apr 22
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+24
+53
+18
+53
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,474
1,450
1,896
1,795
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-17.9%
-16.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.96
6.67
2.69
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
28.84
29.24
7.15
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
25.40
25.50
7.80
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
102
108
102
108
103
U.S. GFS CDDs
69
62
55
53
53
U.S. GFS TDDs
171
170
157
161
156
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.2
93.9
94.7
91.9
84.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.2
8.7
8.3
7.6
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.4
102.6
103.0
99.5
92.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
3.0
2.9
2.4
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.4
6.1
6.0
6.1
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.0
12.2
12.4
11.4
5.2
U.S. Commercial
9.3
7.6
6.6
6.8
8.3
U.S. Residential
13.2
9.8
7.9
8.4
11.8
U.S. Power Plant
25.4
24.7
26.5
25.7
24.0
U.S. Industrial
22.8
22.1
21.7
22.1
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.6
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
1.9
1.8
1.9
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
77.5
70.8
69.3
69.7
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
98.6
92.2
90.6
89.6
85.4
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 29
Week ended Apr 22
Week ended Apr 15
Week ended Apr 8
Week ended Apr 1
Wind
19
16
17
15
15
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
6
7
7
8
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
30
33
32
33
32
Coal
18
19
19
19
19
Nuclear
20
19
19
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.42
6.59
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.88
5.71
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.49
7.45
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.77
5.60
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.61
6.35
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.81
5.92
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.86
6.50
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
6.15
6.20
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.39
5.17
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
77.25
58.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
63.75
40.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
59.00
59.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
83.50
80.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
86.00
88.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
74.50
73.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
