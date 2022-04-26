U.S. natgas futures gain 3% as output declines raise storage worries

Adds latest prices, quote, Russia to cut gas flows to Poland

April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 3% on Tuesday on worries Russia may cut gas flows to Poland and expectations that recent declines in output due to cold weather in North Dakota and the Rockies will cut the amount of gas utilities can inject into storage in coming weeks.

Russian energy giant Gazprom PAO GAZP.MM told Poland's Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA (PGNiG) PGN.WA gas company it will halt gas supplies along the Yamal pipeline from Wednesday morning.

Traders also noted that technical factors likely also played a part in Tuesday's trade with the upcoming expiration of the May options.

"Trader positioning heading into May options expiration is likely to dominate today's trading," analysts at energy consulting group EBW Analytics said, noting that "Over the past year, the front-month contract has increased in eight of twelve months ... on options expiration day,"

On its second to last day as the U.S. front-month, gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 18.1 cents, or 2.7%, to settle at $6.850 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). NYMEX gas options expire the day before the futures contract expires.

Futures for June NGM22, which will soon be the front-month, gained about 2.5% to $6.98 per mmBtu.

U.S. gas futures were up about 82% so far this year as higher global prices have kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Gas was trading around $31 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $25 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 3.9 bcfd over the past three days to a preliminary 91.6 bcfd on Tuesday, the lowest since early February. Traders said most of those declines were caused by freezing wells in North Dakota and the Rockies. Those wells will likely return to service over the next week or so as the weather warms. Preliminary data is often revised.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 92.2 bcfd this week to 90.6 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.3 bcfd so far in April due mostly to declines at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, the country has worked with allies to divert LNG exports to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's second biggest gas producer, provides about 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021.

Week ended Apr 22 (Forecast) Week ended Apr 15 (Actual) Year ago Apr 22 Five-year average Apr 22 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +24 +53 +18 +53 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,474 1,450 1,896 1,795 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.9% -16.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.96 6.67 2.69 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 28.84 29.24 7.15 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 25.40 25.50 7.80 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 102 108 102 108 103 U.S. GFS CDDs 69 62 55 53 53 U.S. GFS TDDs 171 170 157 161 156 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.2 93.9 94.7 91.9 84.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.2 8.7 8.3 7.6 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.4 102.6 103.0 99.5 92.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 3.0 2.9 2.4 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.4 6.1 6.0 6.1 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.0 12.2 12.4 11.4 5.2 U.S. Commercial 9.3 7.6 6.6 6.8 8.3 U.S. Residential 13.2 9.8 7.9 8.4 11.8 U.S. Power Plant 25.4 24.7 26.5 25.7 24.0 U.S. Industrial 22.8 22.1 21.7 22.1 22.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 1.9 1.8 1.9 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.5 70.8 69.3 69.7 73.0 Total U.S. Demand 98.6 92.2 90.6 89.6 85.4 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Apr 29 Week ended Apr 22 Week ended Apr 15 Week ended Apr 8 Week ended Apr 1 Wind 19 16 17 15 15 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 6 7 7 8 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 30 33 32 33 32 Coal 18 19 19 19 19 Nuclear 20 19 19 19 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.42 6.59 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.88 5.71 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.49 7.45 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.77 5.60 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 6.61 6.35 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.81 5.92 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.86 6.50 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 6.15 6.20 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.39 5.17 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 77.25 58.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 63.75 40.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 59.00 59.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 83.50 80.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 86.00 88.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 74.50 73.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.