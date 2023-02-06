U.S. natgas futures gain 2% on colder forecast for this week

Adds latest prices, quote
Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% on Monday from a 25-month low in the prior session on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand this week than previously expected.
Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through Feb. 20 except for a few cold days around the Feb. 18-19 weekend. Traders noted cold on the weekend does not boost gas use as much as cold during the workweek because usage is low on weekends when many businesses shut.
That price increase came despite forecasts for warmer weather and less heating demand next week and a growing belief that Freeport LNG's export terminal in Texas will soon start pulling in more gas to produce liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Analysts, however, have said they still do not expect Freeport to return to full LNG production until mid-March or later.
Japanese energy company Osaka Gas9532.T, one of Freeport's five big customers, posted a $9.9 million loss for the April-December period. The company said part of the reason for the loss was that it had to buy more expensive LNG from other suppliers due to the Freeport outage.
Osaka said it was not counting on getting LNG from Freeport by the end of March. That was the same thing another big Freeport customer, Japanese energy firm JERA9501.T, 9502.T, said on Jan. 30.
Freeport LNG told Texas state regulators last week that it would start sending gas to one of three liquefaction trains at its long-shut export plant. The plant is waiting for permission from federal regulators to start loading LNG to free up space in its storage tanks. The liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG for export.
Freeport, the second biggest U.S. LNG export plant, shut after a fire in June 2022. The energy market expects gas prices to rise once the plant starts producing LNG again. When operating at full power, Freeport can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into LNG each day. That is about 2% of total U.S. daily gas production.
Federal regulators will hold a public meeting on Freeport on Feb. 11 to provide members of the community and other interested parties an opportunity to voice their concerns about Freeport's restart plans and get an update on what's happening at the plant.
Even though some vessels have turned away from Freeport in recent weeks, including possibly the Prism Courage, several tankers were still waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from the plant, including Prism Agility (Jan. 2), Prism Brilliance (Jan. 26), Kmarin Diamond (Jan. 26) and Nohshu Maru (Jan. 31).
Prism Courage, which had been sitting outside Freeport since early November, moved away from the plant and was now listed as available "for orders," according to Refinitiv ship tracking data.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery rose 4.7 cents, or 2.0%, to settle at $2.457 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Friday, the contract closed at its lowest since December 2020.
"It is interesting to note that the March contract is trading under the lower demand ‘shoulder season’ April and May contracts. Historically speaking, the winter contracts ... typically trade at notable premiums to the demand-minimum Spring contracts," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates said in a note.
Futures were trading at $2.55 per mmBtu for April NGJ23 and $2.68 for May NGK23.
On a daily basis, gas production was on track to reach 96.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Monday, up from a five-week low of 93.9 bcfd on Feb. 1 when extreme cold cut output by freezing oil and gas wells - known as freeze-offs - in several states, including Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.
Week ended Feb 3 (Forecast)
Week ended Jan 27 (Actual)
Year ago Feb 3
Five-year average Feb 3
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-185
-151
-228
-171
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,398
2,583
2,133
2,249
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
6.6%
+6.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.42
2.41
4.46
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
17.99
18.58
26.94
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
18.53
18.37
25.82
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
354
385
405
406
405
U.S. GFS CDDs
4
4
4
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
358
389
409
412
410
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.0
95.7
95.8
91.7
87.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
8.4
7.9
10.2
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.2
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
104.3
104.2
103.7
102.1
97.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.2
2.5
2.5
2.2
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.1
5.1
5.3
6.0
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
12.6
12.8
12.3
12.3
6.6
U.S. Commercial
18.4
16.1
14.4
19.4
16.4
U.S. Residential
31.5
26.7
23.4
33.3
27.7
U.S. Power Plant
33.5
31.5
31.2
29.6
28.1
U.S. Industrial
26.1
24.7
24.4
26.0
25.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.9
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.1
2.8
2.7
2.9
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
117.5
106.6
101.0
116.2
105.4
Total U.S. Demand
137.4
127.1
121.0
136.7
119.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 10
Week ended Feb 3
Week ended Jan 27
Week ended Jan 20
eek ended Jan 13
Wind
16
10
11
13
11
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
6
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
Natural Gas
35
39
38
36
38
Coal
18
21
19
18
19
Nuclear
19
19
21
21
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.40
2.67
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.51
22.19
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.93
5.35
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.12
2.64
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.42
2.85
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
11.00
26.06
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.15
6.00
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.49
2.24
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.00
2.24
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
215.75
237.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
59.75
145.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
17.50
29.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
48.50
52.43
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
42.10
65.00
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
39.00
66.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Potter and Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.