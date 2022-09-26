U.S. natgas futures gain 1% ahead of contract expiry

Adds comments, updates prices to settlement

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Monday closed up about 1%, reboundingon the coming expiration of the front-month contract despite forecasts for milder weather that sent them down early in the session to their lowest since July 15.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 7.5 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $6.903 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), after sliding to a session low of $6.526 on moderating temperatures, marginal increase in production and recession concerns.

"It's kind of a rally after all that selling, all the south movement to lower prices," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

"The contract expires on Wednesday, so you're going to have some liquidation starting today."

Data provider Refinitiv forecasted 76 cooling degree days (CDDs) over the next fortnight, down from their estimate of 88 CDDs on Friday. CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Hurricane Ian was expected to produce wind and storm surge impacts in western Cuba, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

Ian could bring rain to the southeast United States, which could hit gas demand, Saal said, but prices should find technical support near $6.40-$6.50.

Analysts at Gelber & Associates said in a note: "Powerburn and LNG export demand has also been higher versus last year, despite the Freeport LNG export facility outage. When Freeport starts to become operational again in November, LNG export demand will likely hit record highs above 14 Bcf/d, which will mitigate additional dry gas production gains."

The second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport expects at least partial service to resume in early to mid-November.

"Although today’s strong rebound may have offered some comfort to the bulls, we feel that it is premature to suggest that a price bottom has been achieved as we leave the door open for a further decline to about the $6.35 area," energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Week ended Sep 23 (Forecast) Week ended Sep 16 (Actual) Year ago Sep 23 Five-year average Sep 23 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +86 +103 +86 +77 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,960 2,874 3,157 3,283 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -9.8% -10.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.84 7.18 5.11 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 49.31 53.11 22.61 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 37.57 39.91 23.35 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 55 53 24 63 77 U.S. GFS CDDs 76 88 89 85 73 U.S. GFS TDDs 131 141 113 148 150 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.3 98.7 99.0 93.5 87.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.0 7.8 7.5 8.3 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.2 106.4 106.5 101.8 95.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 1.9 1.9 2.0 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.6 5.5 5.7 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 11.5 11.5 11.0 10.3 4.9 U.S. Commercial 4.8 5.3 5.3 5.0 4.9 U.S. Residential 3.9 5.0 4.8 4.3 3.9 U.S. Power Plant 36.4 32.4 32.0 29.8 33.2 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.7 21.4 20.7 21.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.3 71.4 70.4 66.7 70.3 Total U.S. Demand 92.4 90.3 88.8 84.7 82.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Sep 30 Week ended Sep 23 Week ended Sep 16 Week ended Sep 9 Week ended Sep 2 Wind 9 10 8 6 7 Solar 4 3 3 3 3 Hydro 5 5 5 6 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 41 42 45 44 Coal 19 19 19 21 21 Nuclear 21 19 19 18 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.75 7.76 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.74 5.50 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.30 8.01 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.76 5.47 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.92 6.38 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.07 5.85 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.75 6.82 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.76 4.88 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.16 4.25 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 38.50 63.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 45.75 66.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 52.25 83.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 139.00 59.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 58.75 70.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 60.25 72.25 (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

