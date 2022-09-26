U.S. natgas futures gain 1% ahead of contract expiry
Adds comments, updates prices to settlement
Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Monday closed up about 1%, reboundingon the coming expiration of the front-month contract despite forecasts for milder weather that sent them down early in the session to their lowest since July 15.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 7.5 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $6.903 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), after sliding to a session low of $6.526 on moderating temperatures, marginal increase in production and recession concerns.
"It's kind of a rally after all that selling, all the south movement to lower prices," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.
"The contract expires on Wednesday, so you're going to have some liquidation starting today."
Data provider Refinitiv forecasted 76 cooling degree days (CDDs) over the next fortnight, down from their estimate of 88 CDDs on Friday. CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).
Hurricane Ian was expected to produce wind and storm surge impacts in western Cuba, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.
Ian could bring rain to the southeast United States, which could hit gas demand, Saal said, but prices should find technical support near $6.40-$6.50.
Analysts at Gelber & Associates said in a note: "Powerburn and LNG export demand has also been higher versus last year, despite the Freeport LNG export facility outage. When Freeport starts to become operational again in November, LNG export demand will likely hit record highs above 14 Bcf/d, which will mitigate additional dry gas production gains."
The second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport expects at least partial service to resume in early to mid-November.
"Although today’s strong rebound may have offered some comfort to the bulls, we feel that it is premature to suggest that a price bottom has been achieved as we leave the door open for a further decline to about the $6.35 area," energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
Week ended Sep 23 (Forecast)
Week ended Sep 16 (Actual)
Year ago Sep 23
Five-year average Sep 23
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+86
+103
+86
+77
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,960
2,874
3,157
3,283
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-9.8%
-10.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.84
7.18
5.11
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
49.31
53.11
22.61
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
37.57
39.91
23.35
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
55
53
24
63
77
U.S. GFS CDDs
76
88
89
85
73
U.S. GFS TDDs
131
141
113
148
150
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.3
98.7
99.0
93.5
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.0
7.8
7.5
8.3
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.2
106.4
106.5
101.8
95.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.1
1.9
1.9
2.0
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.6
5.5
5.7
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.5
11.5
11.0
10.3
4.9
U.S. Commercial
4.8
5.3
5.3
5.0
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.9
5.0
4.8
4.3
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
36.4
32.4
32.0
29.8
33.2
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.7
21.4
20.7
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.3
71.4
70.4
66.7
70.3
Total U.S. Demand
92.4
90.3
88.8
84.7
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 30
Week ended Sep 23
Week ended Sep 16
Week ended Sep 9
Week ended Sep 2
Wind
9
10
8
6
7
Solar
4
3
3
3
3
Hydro
5
5
5
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
41
42
45
44
Coal
19
19
19
21
21
Nuclear
21
19
19
18
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.75
7.76
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.74
5.50
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.30
8.01
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.76
5.47
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.92
6.38
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.07
5.85
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.75
6.82
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.76
4.88
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.16
4.25
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
38.50
63.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
45.75
66.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
52.25
83.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
139.00
59.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
58.75
70.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
60.25
72.25
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.