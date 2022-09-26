US Markets
U.S. natgas futures gain 1% ahead of contract expiry

Bharat Govind Gautam Reuters
Kavya Guduru Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW CULLEN

U.S. natural gas futures on Monday closed up about 1%, rebounding on the coming expiration of the front-month contract despite forecasts for milder weather that sent them down early in the session to their lowest since July 15.

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Monday closed up about 1%, reboundingon the coming expiration of the front-month contract despite forecasts for milder weather that sent them down early in the session to their lowest since July 15.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 7.5 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $6.903 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), after sliding to a session low of $6.526 on moderating temperatures, marginal increase in production and recession concerns.

"It's kind of a rally after all that selling, all the south movement to lower prices," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

"The contract expires on Wednesday, so you're going to have some liquidation starting today."

Data provider Refinitiv forecasted 76 cooling degree days (CDDs) over the next fortnight, down from their estimate of 88 CDDs on Friday. CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Hurricane Ian was expected to produce wind and storm surge impacts in western Cuba, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

Ian could bring rain to the southeast United States, which could hit gas demand, Saal said, but prices should find technical support near $6.40-$6.50.

Analysts at Gelber & Associates said in a note: "Powerburn and LNG export demand has also been higher versus last year, despite the Freeport LNG export facility outage. When Freeport starts to become operational again in November, LNG export demand will likely hit record highs above 14 Bcf/d, which will mitigate additional dry gas production gains."

The second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport expects at least partial service to resume in early to mid-November.

"Although today’s strong rebound may have offered some comfort to the bulls, we feel that it is premature to suggest that a price bottom has been achieved as we leave the door open for a further decline to about the $6.35 area," energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Week ended Sep 23 (Forecast)

Week ended Sep 16 (Actual)

Year ago Sep 23

Five-year average Sep 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+86

+103

+86

+77

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,960

2,874

3,157

3,283

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-9.8%

-10.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.84

7.18

5.11

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

49.31

53.11

22.61

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

37.57

39.91

23.35

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

55

53

24

63

77

U.S. GFS CDDs

76

88

89

85

73

U.S. GFS TDDs

131

141

113

148

150

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.3

98.7

99.0

93.5

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.0

7.8

7.5

8.3

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.2

106.4

106.5

101.8

95.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.1

1.9

1.9

2.0

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.6

5.5

5.7

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.5

11.5

11.0

10.3

4.9

U.S. Commercial

4.8

5.3

5.3

5.0

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.9

5.0

4.8

4.3

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

36.4

32.4

32.0

29.8

33.2

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.7

21.4

20.7

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.3

71.4

70.4

66.7

70.3

Total U.S. Demand

92.4

90.3

88.8

84.7

82.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 30

Week ended Sep 23

Week ended Sep 16

Week ended Sep 9

Week ended Sep 2

Wind

9

10

8

6

7

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

5

5

5

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

41

42

45

44

Coal

19

19

19

21

21

Nuclear

21

19

19

18

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.75

7.76

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.74

5.50

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.30

8.01

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.76

5.47

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.92

6.38

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.07

5.85

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.75

6.82

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.76

4.88

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.16

4.25

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

38.50

63.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

45.75

66.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

52.25

83.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

139.00

59.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

58.75

70.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

60.25

72.25

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

