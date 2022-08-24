U.S. natgas futures firm on elevated global prices
Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Wednesday, buoyed by elevated global gas prices which offset limited pressure from a delay in the restart of the Freeport export hub.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 3.6 cents, or 0.4%, to $9.229 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 11:28 a.m. EDT (1528 GMT).
Prices stabilized following a volatile session on Tuesday, when they hit $10 per mmBtu for the first time since 2008 before retreating on news of a delay in Freeport LNG’s fire-hit Texas plant's return to operation, which would continue to hit demand by hurting the country’s capacity to send the fuel abroad.
The U.S. prices continued to take cues from elevated global gas rates, with contracts at $80 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $56 in Asia JKMc1, a likely positive driver for relatively less expensive U.S. gas exports.
"A major component of what's directing U.S. gas prices is again what's happening in international markets, which are rallying from the Nord Stream 1 outage coming up at the end of August," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.
Russian state energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said last week the country would halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region.
The Freeport restart delay also compounded global supply woes to some extent.
"Although such a delay may not appear to disrupt the fall balances appreciably, it does require a significant adjustment in expected storage levels heading into the next heating cycle" with the supply shortfall likely to be reduced to around 250 billion cubic feet (bcf) or less by late November versus north of 300 bcf previously, Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
Elsewhere, gas production in the United Kingdom rose 26% in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year, an industry body said on Wednesday, as Britain cuts Russian energy imports in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Week ended Aug 19 (Forecast)
Week ended Aug 12 (Actual)
Year ago Aug 19
Five-year average Aug 19
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+59
+18
+32
+46
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,578
2,519
2,847
2,932
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-12.1%
-12.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
9.25
9.82
4.03
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
79.56
76.94
15.43
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
56.33
57.82
16.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
5
5
4
7
11
U.S. GFS CDDs
191
192
190
178
162
U.S. GFS TDDs
196
197
194
185
173
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.8
96.8
97.4
94.0
86.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.1
7.7
7.7
8.3
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.8
104.5
105.1
102.3
94.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.4
2.4
2.3
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.6
5.7
6.3
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
10.9
11.0
10.7
10.6
4.4
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.6
3.7
3.6
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
40.1
40.8
41.2
41.2
38.8
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.3
21.0
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.1
2.1
2.0
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
76.3
77.1
77.8
77.2
74.9
Total U.S. Demand
95.5
96.1
96.6
96.4
87.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Aug 26
Week ended Aug 19
Week ended Aug 12
Week ended Aug 5
Week ended Jul 29
Wind
5
6
6
8
7
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
43
42
45
42
42
Coal
22
22
22
21
22
Nuclear
19
19
17
17
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
9.75
9.85
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
9.41
8.86
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
10.74
10.62
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
8.99
8.62
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
9.16
8.90
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
9.60
9.10
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
10.07
10.04
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.40
8.60
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.95
0.02
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
119.50
107.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
124.50
119.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
96.75
89.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
103.00
92.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
107.25
101.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
109.75
103.25
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))
