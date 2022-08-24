U.S. natgas futures firm on elevated global prices

Adds comment, updates prices

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Wednesday, buoyed by elevated global gas prices which offset limited pressure from a delay in the restart of the Freeport export hub.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 3.6 cents, or 0.4%, to $9.229 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 11:28 a.m. EDT (1528 GMT).

Prices stabilized following a volatile session on Tuesday, when they hit $10 per mmBtu for the first time since 2008 before retreating on news of a delay in Freeport LNG’s fire-hit Texas plant's return to operation, which would continue to hit demand by hurting the country’s capacity to send the fuel abroad.

The U.S. prices continued to take cues from elevated global gas rates, with contracts at $80 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $56 in Asia JKMc1, a likely positive driver for relatively less expensive U.S. gas exports.

"A major component of what's directing U.S. gas prices is again what's happening in international markets, which are rallying from the Nord Stream 1 outage coming up at the end of August," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

Russian state energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said last week the country would halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region.

The Freeport restart delay also compounded global supply woes to some extent.

"Although such a delay may not appear to disrupt the fall balances appreciably, it does require a significant adjustment in expected storage levels heading into the next heating cycle" with the supply shortfall likely to be reduced to around 250 billion cubic feet (bcf) or less by late November versus north of 300 bcf previously, Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Elsewhere, gas production in the United Kingdom rose 26% in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year, an industry body said on Wednesday, as Britain cuts Russian energy imports in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Week ended Aug 19 (Forecast)

Week ended Aug 12 (Actual)

Year ago Aug 19

Five-year average Aug 19

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+59

+18

+32

+46

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,578

2,519

2,847

2,932

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-12.1%

-12.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

9.25

9.82

4.03

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

79.56

76.94

15.43

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

56.33

57.82

16.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

5

5

4

7

11

U.S. GFS CDDs

191

192

190

178

162

U.S. GFS TDDs

196

197

194

185

173

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

96.8

96.8

97.4

94.0

86.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.1

7.7

7.7

8.3

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

103.8

104.5

105.1

102.3

94.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.4

2.4

2.3

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.6

5.7

6.3

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

10.9

11.0

10.7

10.6

4.4

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.6

3.7

3.6

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

40.1

40.8

41.2

41.2

38.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.3

21.3

21.0

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.1

2.1

2.0

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

76.3

77.1

77.8

77.2

74.9

Total U.S. Demand

95.5

96.1

96.6

96.4

87.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 26

Week ended Aug 19

Week ended Aug 12

Week ended Aug 5

Week ended Jul 29

Wind

5

6

6

8

7

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

43

42

45

42

42

Coal

22

22

22

21

22

Nuclear

19

19

17

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

9.75

9.85

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

9.41

8.86

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

10.74

10.62

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

8.99

8.62

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

9.16

8.90

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

9.60

9.10

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

10.07

10.04

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

8.40

8.60

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.95

0.02

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

119.50

107.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

124.50

119.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

96.75

89.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

103.00

92.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

107.25

101.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

109.75

103.25

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

