U.S. natgas futures fell 4% on forecasts for less demand

Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% on Wednesday on forecasts for lower demand than previously expected over the next two weeks.
The price decline came despite forecasts for colder weather in late February, an increase in the amount of gas going to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants to an eight-month high, and a decline in gas output so far this month.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery fell 9.6 cents, or 3.7%, to settle at $2.471 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest level since Feb. 7.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to reach 13.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Wednesday, the highest since May 2022, due to a rapid increase in flows to Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas as the facility prepares to exit an eight-month outage caused by a fire in June 2022.
Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was on track to pull in 0.5 bcfd of gas from pipelines for a third day in a row on Wednesday, according to data provider Refinitiv. When operating at full power, Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.
Earlier this week, Freeport LNG asked federal regulators for permission to put the first phase of its restart plan into commercial operation. Phase 1 includes the full operation of the plant's three liquefaction trains, which turn gas into LNG, two storage tanks and one LNG loading dock.
Energy regulators and analysts, however, have said they do not expect Freeport LNG to return to full commercial operation until mid-March or later.
A couple of Freeport LNG's customers - Japan's JERA9501.T, 9502.T and Osaka Gas9532.T - have said they do not expect to get LNG from the plant until after March.
Federal regulators approved the restart of Freeport LNG liquefaction Train 3, but have not authorized the facility to commence liquefaction operations. Freeport LNG still needs permission from regulators to place new LNG in the tanks and transfer it to ships.
The LNG that Freeport LNG has loaded on ships over the past several days is old LNG that was already in the tanks. LNG Rosenrot, the third vessel to pick up LNG from the plant this week, has already left the plant, according to Refinitiv ship tracking data.
U.S. GAS OUTPUT
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from 98.3 bcfd in January to 97.0 bcfd so far in February, after extreme cold earlier in February froze oil and gas wells in several producing basins. That compared with a monthly record of 99.8 bcfd in November 2022.
Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly near normal through March 2 except for several cold days around Feb. 17-18 and Feb. 23-March 1.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 117.6 bcfd this week to 122.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts, however, were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
With the amount of gas flowing to Freeport LNG rising, the average amount of feedgas going to all seven big U.S. LNG export plants climbed to 12.8 bcfd so far in February, up from 12.3 bcfd in January. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022 before Freeport LNG shut.
The seven big U.S. export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Week ended Feb 10(Forecast)
Week ended Feb 3 (Actual)
Year ago Feb 10
Five-year average Feb 10
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-109
-217
-195
-166
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,257
2,366
1,938
2,083
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
8.4%
5.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.56
2.57
4.46
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
16.89
16.58
26.94
40.5
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
17.89
17.90
25.82
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
372
367
417
386
376
U.S. GFS CDDs
9
7
9
7
6
U.S. GFS TDDs
381
374
416
393
382
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.9
98.1
98.3
94.6
87.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
7.9
8.5
9.8
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
105.4
106.0
106.7
104.5
97
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
3.1
3.2
2.9
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.1
5.2
5.2
5.7
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
12.6
13.1
12.5
13.0
6.6
U.S. Commercial
16.0
13.7
15.0
16.9
16.4
U.S. Residential
26.5
22.2
24.6
27.6
27.7
U.S. Power Plant
30.1
28.6
29.5
26.5
28.1
U.S. Industrial
24.7
24.2
24.6
25.3
25.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.9
4.9
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.8
2.6
2.7
2.6
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
104.9
96.2
101.4
103.9
105.4
Total U.S. Demand
125.4
117.6
122.3
125.5
119.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 17
Week ended Feb 10
Week ended Feb 3
Week ended Jan 27
Week ended Jan 20
Wind
13
15
10
11
13
Solar
3
3
2
2
2
Hydro
7
6
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
36
39
38
36
Coal
15
17
21
19
18
Nuclear
22
21
19
21
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.42
2.42
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.92
2.05
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.53
6.00
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.78
1.94
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.36
2.29
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.06
2.60
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.17
6.25
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.00
1.65
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.03
1.96
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
34.25
32.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
25.00
24.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
17.75
14.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
76.67
75.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
45.25
48.25
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
51.50
52.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Holmes and Leslie Adler)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
