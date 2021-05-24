U.S. natgas futures fall to 4-week low on milder weather forecast

May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell to a four-week low on Monday as production increased and on forecasts for milder weather and less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Traders noted cooler weather would cut the amount of gas power generators burn to keep air conditioners humming.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 6.1 cents, or 2.1%, to $2.845 per million British thermal units at 9:07 a.m. EDT (1307 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since April 26.

That also put the front-month down for a fifth day in a row for the first time since early March.

Speculators, meanwhile, boosted their net long gas futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a third week in a row last week for the first time since February.

They increased those long position to their highest since March on expectations U.S. prices would rise as buyers around the world continue to purchase near-record amounts of U.S. gas because prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and Asia JKMc1 remain high enough to justify the cost of buying and transporting the U.S. fuel across the ocean.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from 90.6 bcfd in April. That is still well below November 2019's monthly record of 95.4 bcfd.

With the milder weather on the horizon, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would ease from 85.0 bcfd this week to 84.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv forecasts on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.9 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd. The decline was due to short-term issues and normal spring maintenance at a few Gulf Coast plants and the gas pipelines that supply them.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.0 bcfd so far in May, just off April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, Refinitiv data showed.

Week ended May 21 (Forecast)

Week ended May 14 (Actual)

Year ago May 21

Five-year average May 21

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+95

+71

+105

+91

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.84

2.95

1.81

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.76

9.04

1.57

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.98

10.05

2.08

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

18

18

34

49

38

U.S. GFS CDDs

144

136

100

89

103

U.S. GFS TDDs

162

154

134

138

141

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

90.8

91.3

91.3

86.0

79.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.2

6.3

6.3

6.8

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.1

97.6

97.6

92.8

87.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.1

2.4

2.3

2.1

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

6.0

6.0

4.9

4.3

U.S. LNG Exports

10.4

11.0

11.3

6.2

3.2

U.S. Commercial

5.0

4.8

4.6

4.6

5.5

U.S. Residential

4.8

4.4

4.1

3.9

6.5

U.S. Power Plant

25.2

28.5

28.5

30.2

26.0

U.S. Industrial

21.4

21.4

21.5

21.1

20.7

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

62.7

65.6

65.0

66.1

65.4

Total U.S. Demand

81.2

85.0

84.6

79.3

75.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.84

2.86

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.47

2.43

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.10

3.93

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.32

2.28

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.73

2.77

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.40

2.40

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.06

3.39

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.50

2.62

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

26.75

26.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

25.50

42.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

26.50

23.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

25.50

36.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

14.50

18.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

13.50

18.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

