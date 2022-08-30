U.S. natgas futures fall over 4% as European prices slip

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped more than 4% on Tuesday, tracking a retreat in European rates, with prices hitting an over one-week low as supplies in the United States were seen rising.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for October delivery were down 40.5 cents, or 4.3%, to $8.93 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:01 a.m. EDT (1401 GMT), having dropped to their lowest level since Aug. 19.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Monday, its highest since Aug. 8.

"The production and overall supply increased not only from natural gas production, but also from slightly higher Canadian imports," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

"When you couple the current weather forecast, which did get a little warmer over the weekend, with the supply gains and then the European gas price sell-off, I think it's just resulted in a little bit of profit taking."

British and Dutch wholesale gas prices eased as Europe almost reached its target of gas inventories being 80% full. Gas was trading around $81 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $69 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Europe was also gearing for a scheduled outage on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, for three days from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, with market players concerned flows might not resume.

"This is an important time in the market in general and most years it comes with a fair amount of volatility. ... We could see some surprise power demand from gas generation increases as we have this late summer heat wave that comes through the early part of September. ... The possibility absolutely exists that we can rally $0.75 to $0.85 and touch $10 again," DiDona said further.

Meanwhile, the restart delay at the fire-hit Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, leaves more fuel in the United States for utilities to refill storage.

Week ended Aug 26 (Forecast)

Week ended Aug 19 (Actual)

Year ago Aug 26

Five-year average Aug 26

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+56

+60

+21

+46

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,635

2,579

2,868

2,978

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11.5%

-12.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

9.26

9.67

4.03

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

81.47

87.63

15.43

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

68.67

68.80

16.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

3

5

4

12

16

U.S. GFS CDDs

169

198

163

162

147

U.S. GFS TDDs

172

203

167

174

163

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.0

97.7

98.2

91.0

86.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

7.7

7.5

8.0

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

104.7

105.4

105.7

99.0

94.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.2

2.2

2.4

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.7

5.6

6.3

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

11.1

10.8

10.5

10.5

4.4

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.6

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.7

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

41.4

41.9

40.9

36.8

38.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.4

21.4

21.0

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.9

4.8

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

77.7

78.5

77.5

73.0

74.9

Total U.S. Demand

96.8

97.1

95.8

92.3

87.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sept 2

Week ended Aug 26

Week ended Aug 19

Week ended Aug 12

Week ended Aug 5

Wind

10

5

6

6

8

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

5

6

6

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

Natural Gas

40

44

42

45

42

Coal

21

22

22

22

21

Nuclear

18

18

19

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

9.24

9.48

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

9.00

8.83

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

10.31

10.07

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

8.52

8.55

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.82

8.71

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

9.07

8.85

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

11.19

8.98

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.82

7.75

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

0.76

3.72

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

126.75

87.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

130.25

107.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

106.00

97.40

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

197.20

123.20

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

142.50

72.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

146.25

73.50

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

