U.S. natgas futures fall over 3% as European prices slip
Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped more than 3% on Tuesday, tracking a retreat in European rates, with prices hitting a two-week low as supplies in the United States were seen rising.
On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for October delivery fell 29.4 cents, or 3.1%, to settle at $9.042 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), having dropped to their lowest level since Aug. 16 earlier in the session.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Monday, its highest since Aug. 8.
"The production and overall supply increased not only from natural gas production, but also from slightly higher Canadian imports," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.
"When you couple the current weather forecast, which did get a little warmer over the weekend, with the supply gains and then the European gas price sell-off, I think it's just resulted in a little bit of profit taking."
British and Dutch wholesale gas prices eased as Europe almost reached its target of gas inventories being 80% full. Gas was trading around $81 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $69 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Europe was also gearing for a scheduled outage on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, for three days from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, with market players concerned flows might not resume.
"This is an important time in the market in general and most years it comes with a fair amount of volatility. ... We could see some surprise power demand from gas generation increases as we have this late summer heat wave that comes through the early part of September. ... The possibility absolutely exists that we can rally $0.75 to $0.85 and touch $10 again," DiDona said further.
Meanwhile, the restart delay at the fire-hit Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, leaves more fuel in the United States for utilities to refill storage.
Week ended Aug 26 (Forecast)
Week ended Aug 19 (Actual)
Year ago Aug 26
Five-year average Aug 26
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+56
+60
+21
+46
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,635
2,579
2,868
2,978
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-11.5%
-12.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
9.26
9.67
4.03
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
81.47
87.63
15.43
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
68.67
68.80
16.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
3
5
4
12
16
U.S. GFS CDDs
169
198
163
162
147
U.S. GFS TDDs
172
203
167
174
163
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
97.0
97.7
98.2
91.0
86.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
7.7
7.5
8.0
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
104.7
105.4
105.7
99.0
94.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.2
2.2
2.4
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.7
5.6
6.3
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
11.1
10.8
10.5
10.5
4.4
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.6
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.7
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
41.4
41.9
40.9
36.8
38.8
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.4
21.4
21.0
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.9
4.8
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.1
2.1
2.1
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
77.7
78.5
77.5
73.0
74.9
Total U.S. Demand
96.8
97.1
95.8
92.3
87.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sept 2
Week ended Aug 26
Week ended Aug 19
Week ended Aug 12
Week ended Aug 5
Wind
10
5
6
6
8
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
5
6
6
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
44
42
45
42
Coal
21
22
22
22
21
Nuclear
18
18
19
17
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
9.24
9.48
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
9.00
8.83
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
10.31
10.07
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
8.52
8.55
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.82
8.71
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
9.07
8.85
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
11.19
8.98
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.82
7.75
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
0.76
3.72
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
126.75
87.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
130.25
107.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
106.00
97.40
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
197.20
123.20
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
142.50
72.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
146.25
73.50
