U.S. natgas futures fall on lower demand forecasts after heat waves

June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell 2% to a one-week low on Friday on forecasts for slightly less demand next week than previously expected following heat waves this week in California and Texas that boosted local gas use and prices.

So far this week, Texas and California have passed the major heat wave test that stressed their electric systems with record demand, lots of forced generation outages in Texas and scorching weather across the West that reduced power imports into California.

Traders noted that gas futures declined even though demand is expected to climb in two weeks when heat returns and power generators burn more gas again to keep air conditioners humming and the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rises as units exit maintenance outages.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 6.8 cents, or 2.1%, to $3.185 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:19 a.m. EDT (1319 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since June 10.

For the week, the front-month was down about 3% after gaining over 13% during the prior three weeks.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd recorded in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would slip to 87.6 bcfd next week from 89.4 bcfd this week after the brutal heat wave in the Southwest and Texas, before rising to 92.3 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally hotter for the summer.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 9.7 bcfd so far in June, down from 10.8 bcfd in May and an all-time high of 11.5 bcfd in April. Traders noted LNG feedgas was down due to short-term maintenance at the Sabine Pass and Cameron export plants in Louisiana and some of the pipelines that provide them with fuel.

But with European TRNLTTFMc1 and Asian JKMc1 gas prices both over $10 per mmBtu, analysts said they expect buyers around the world to keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.8 bcfd so far in June, putting them on track to top May's 6.2-bcfd record.

Week ended Jun 18 (Forecast)

Week ended Jun 11 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 18

Five-year average Jun 18

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+68

+67

+115

+83

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.19

3.22

1.70

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.07

9.85

1.74

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.60

11.63

2.14

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

3

3

8

9

9

U.S. GFS CDDs

204

197

165

175

172

U.S. GFS TDDs

205

200

173

184

181

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

92.1

91.2

90.7

87.9

80.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.7

6.7

6.5

6.6

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

98.8

97.9

97.2

94.5

88.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

2.0

2.0

2.2

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.9

6.4

5.3

4.5

U.S. LNG Exports

9.2

9.6

10.0

3.8

2.6

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.4

4.4

4.5

4.6

U.S. Residential

3.8

3.6

3.5

3.8

4.2

U.S. Power Plant

34.2

35.0

33.5

31.0

32.1

U.S. Industrial

21.2

21.3

21.4

21.4

20.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

1.8

1.9

1.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

70.3

70.9

69.1

67.2

67.8

Total U.S. Demand

88.4

89.4

87.6

78.5

77.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.24

3.25

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.46

2.32

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.56

4.69

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.23

2.08

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.11

3.11

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.53

2.34

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.06

5.68

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.95

3.05

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

31.50

31.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

38.75

29.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

51.00

59.40

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

72.81

238.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

81.50

380.35

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

81.75

120.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

