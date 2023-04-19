US Markets
UNG

U.S. natgas futures fall 6% on forecasts for mild weather

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

April 19, 2023 — 02:51 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

New, updates prices, market activity and comments

April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 6% on Wednesday from a one-month high in the prior session on forecasts confirming the weather will remain mostly mild and heating demand lower than usual for the next two weeks.

That price decline came despite a drop in preliminary daily output and as the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remained on track to hit a record high for a second month in a row in April after Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 14.4 cents, or 6.1%, to settle at $2.222 per million British thermal units. On Tuesday, the contract gained about 4% to close at its highest since March 16.

The market has been extremely volatile over the past month or so with the front-month gaining or losing more than 5% on 11 of the past 21 trading days.

With gas market volatility rising, shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund UNG climbed to a record 181.3 million on Tuesday, topping the prior record of 176.9 million on April 10. UNG is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movement of gas.

Freeport LNG's export plant, which shut in June 2022 after a fire, was on track to pull in about 2.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Wednesday, according to data provider Refinitiv.

That is the same as the plant has been pulling in during most of April, which is above the 2.1 bcfd of gas Freeport LNG can turn into LNG for export. LNG plants usually pull in a little more gas than they can turn into LNG because they use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Average gas flows to all seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 14.1 bcfd so far in April, up from a record 13.2 bcfd in March.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 100.2 bcfd so far in April, up from 99.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 1.5 bcfd over the past couple of days to a preliminary two-week low of 99.3 bcfd on Wednesday due mostly to declines in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Analysts, however, noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near normal through April 4, except for some colder-than-normal days from April 23-25 and May 1-3.

With the weather turning seasonally warmer, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 95.9 bcfd this week to 95.5 bcfd next week due to an expected decline in gas flows to LNG plants. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Mostly mild weather during the winter of 2022-2023 allowed utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.

Gas stockpiles were about 19% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended April 7 and were expected to end about 20% above normal during the warmer-than-usual week ended April 14, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Apr 14 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 7 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 14

Five-year average Apr 14

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

69

25

47

41

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,924

1,855

1,442

1,601

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

20.2%

18.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.34

2.37

6.70

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

13.58

13.83

31.83

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.85

12.49

29.22

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

133

136

154

134

126

U.S. GFS CDDs

36

34

44

42

43

U.S. GFS TDDs

169

170

198

176

169

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.3

100.2

100.4

95.5

89.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.6

6.7

6.8

9.1

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.9

107.0

107.2

104.6

98.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.2

1.9

1.8

2.7

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

4.7

5.4

5.0

5.9

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

13.9

14.5

13.9

12.2

7.1

U.S. Commercial

7.8

7.4

7.4

9.2

8.7

U.S. Residential

10.2

9.6

9.3

12.9

12.5

U.S. Power Plant

29.3

28.6

29.1

25.4

24.9

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.5

21.8

22.6

22.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

2.0

1.9

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.8

74.1

74.8

77.0

76.0

Total U.S. Demand

96.6

95.9

95.5

97.8

90.8

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 21

Week ended Apr 14

Week ended Apr 7

Week ended Mar 31

Week ended Mar 24

Wind

17

15

16

14

14

Solar

5

5

4

4

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

38

38

39

37

Coal

13

14

15

16

17

Nuclear

19

19

19

19

18

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.23

2.21

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.78

1.73

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.14

5.48

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.71

1.59

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.02

2.08

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.04

2.10

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.17

8.50

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.57

1.50

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.83

1.81

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

36.00

36.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

31.50

34.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

23.25

20.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

111.00

121.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

32.25

43.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

34.25

40.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
BKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.