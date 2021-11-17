U.S. natgas futures fall 5% on rising output, lower demand forecast
Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell 5% on Wednesday as output continues to rise and on forecasts for lower heating demand this week than previously expected.
The decline came despite record gas futures in Asia JKMc1 and a 32% jump in European TRNLTTFMc1 prices over the past three days on worries Russian gas giant Gazprom PAO GAZP.MM will not deliver enough fuel to Europe for this winter after Germany's energy regulator suspended the approval process for Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 gas pipe from Russia to Germany.
Global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish extremely low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.
Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months. But overseas prices were still trading over six times higher than U.S. futures because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production.
Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 3% below normal in the United States. EIA/GAS
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 26.1 cents, or 5.0%, to $4.916 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:57 a.m. EST (1657 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest since Nov. 8.
In spot news, next-day gas prices at the Northwest Sumas hub NG-PX-HUN-SNL at the Washington-British Columbia border jumped about 38% to their highest since late October after Enbridge Inc ENB.TO reduced flows on its Westcoast pipe in British Columbia due to flooding. That was the biggest daily percentage gain at Sumas since the February freeze left millions without power in Texas.
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 104.2 bcfd this week to 112.2 bcfd next week as the weather turns colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday.
U.S. exports to Canada averaged 3.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 2.1 bcfd in October, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December 2019.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG in test mode. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.
With gas prices near $32 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $38 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.
|
Week ended Nov 12 (Forecast)
Week ended Nov 5 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 12
Five-year average Nov 12
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
24
7
28
-12
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,642
3,618
3,954
3,725
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-2.2%
-3.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.07
5.18
2.87
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
32.36
31.18
4.84
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
37.85
33.02
6.80
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
331
331
260
305
314
U.S. GFS CDDs
5
6
12
9
8
U.S. GFS TDDs
336
337
272
314
322
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.4
95.5
96.0
91.9
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
8.0
8.4
8.2
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
104.3
103.5
104.4
100.2
92.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.0
3.4
3.4
2.6
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.4
5.7
5.5
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
11.2
11.1
11.4
10.0
4.6
U.S. Commercial
9.5
11.6
13.9
11.5
11.1
U.S. Residential
13.5
17.2
22.4
17.3
16.5
U.S. Power Plant
25.1
25.1
24.2
24.8
24.5
U.S. Industrial
22.5
23.3
24.0
23.5
23.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.2
2.4
2.3
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
77.5
84.3
91.7
84.2
82.5
Total U.S. Demand
97.1
104.2
112.2
102.3
94.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Nov 19
Week ended Nov 12
Week ended Nov 5
Week ended Oct 29
Week ended Oct 22
Wind
12
14
9
14
11
Solar
2
2
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
3
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
36
35
40
38
38
Coal
20
19
19
18
19
Nuclear
21
21
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.11
4.77
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.65
4.54
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.19
6.20
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.49
4.33
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.94
4.55
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.85
5.05
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.30
6.00
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.68
4.30
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.26
3.83
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
55.75
51.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
35.50
33.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
43.75
36.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
60.81
46.71
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
25.75
27.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
66.75
59.50
