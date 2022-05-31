U.S. natgas futures fall 5% on lower demand forecasts

Adds latest prices

May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 5% to a one-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery fell 40.1 cents, or 4.6%, to $8.326 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 1:43 p.m. EDT (1743 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since May 20.

In May, the contract was up about 15%, putting it up for a third month in a row for the first time since September 2021.

U.S. gas futures were up about 123% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

U.S. futures continue to lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 95.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 86.0 bcfd this week to 86.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday before the long U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.5 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

The United States, which will not be able to produce much more LNG soon, has worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union countries and others break dependence on Russian gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia boosted exports to Europe to 7.5 bcfd on Monday from 7.4 bcfd on Sunday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 10% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 43% of full capacity.

That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 15% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Traders noted U.S. utilities likely injected a lower than usual amount of gas into storage for a second week in a row last week in part because high coal CQNYMC1 prices and low wind power forced generators to burn more gas to keep the lights on.

Wind and gas produced about 12% and 37% of U.S. power last week, respectively, the same as in the prior week and down from a recent high of 16% for wind and a recent low of 33% for gas, according to federal data. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 27 (Forecast) Week ended May 20 (Actual) Year ago May 27 Five-year average May 27 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +91 +80 +100 +100 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,903 1,812 2,299 2,239 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -15.0% -15.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 8.56 8.73 2.96 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 28.47 27.40 8.88 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 22.63 22.49 9.65 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 13 22 21 22 25 U.S. GFS CDDs 164 137 142 133 130 U.S. GFS TDDs 177 159 163 155 155 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.1 95.5 95.8 92.7 83.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.3 7.6 7.7 7.2 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.4 103.1 103.5 99.9 92.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.9 2.8 2.6 2.1 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.1 6.1 6.6 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 13.1 12.8 11.0 5.1 U.S. Commercial 5.0 4.6 4.6 4.9 5.6 U.S. Residential 4.6 4.0 3.8 4.5 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 27.3 28.1 29.5 28.1 26.0 U.S. Industrial 20.9 20.6 20.7 21.0 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.7 1.8 1.7 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 64.4 64.0 65.2 65.1 65.7 Total U.S. Demand 86.0 86.0 86.9 85.3 77.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jun 3 Week ended May 27 Week ended May 20 Week ended May 13 Week ended May 6 Wind 17 12 12 15 13 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 8 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 30 37 37 34 36 Coal 18 20 20 18 19 Nuclear 21 19 19 19 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 8.30 9.19 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.78 8.13 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.50 10.24 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 6.80 7.91 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 7.78 8.63 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.92 8.10 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.57 9.75 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 7.34 8.51 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.99 6.07 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 71.25 93.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 64.50 84.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 70.00 93.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 50.50 79.67 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 70.50 90.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 81.25 86.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.