U.S. natgas futures fall 5% on lower demand forecasts

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. natural gas futures fell about 5% to a one-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery fell 40.1 cents, or 4.6%, to $8.326 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 1:43 p.m. EDT (1743 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since May 20.

In May, the contract was up about 15%, putting it up for a third month in a row for the first time since September 2021.

U.S. gas futures were up about 123% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

U.S. futures continue to lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 95.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 86.0 bcfd this week to 86.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday before the long U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.5 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

The United States, which will not be able to produce much more LNG soon, has worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union countries and others break dependence on Russian gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia boosted exports to Europe to 7.5 bcfd on Monday from 7.4 bcfd on Sunday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 10% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 43% of full capacity.

That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 15% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Traders noted U.S. utilities likely injected a lower than usual amount of gas into storage for a second week in a row last week in part because high coal CQNYMC1 prices and low wind power forced generators to burn more gas to keep the lights on.

Wind and gas produced about 12% and 37% of U.S. power last week, respectively, the same as in the prior week and down from a recent high of 16% for wind and a recent low of 33% for gas, according to federal data. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 27 (Forecast)

Week ended May 20 (Actual)

Year ago May 27

Five-year average May 27

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+91

+80

+100

+100

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,903

1,812

2,299

2,239

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-15.0%

-15.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

8.56

8.73

2.96

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

28.47

27.40

8.88

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

22.63

22.49

9.65

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

13

22

21

22

25

U.S. GFS CDDs

164

137

142

133

130

U.S. GFS TDDs

177

159

163

155

155

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.1

95.5

95.8

92.7

83.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.3

7.6

7.7

7.2

7.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.4

103.1

103.5

99.9

92.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.9

2.8

2.6

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

6.1

6.1

6.6

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

13.1

12.8

11.0

5.1

U.S. Commercial

5.0

4.6

4.6

4.9

5.6

U.S. Residential

4.6

4.0

3.8

4.5

6.7

U.S. Power Plant

27.3

28.1

29.5

28.1

26.0

U.S. Industrial

20.9

20.6

20.7

21.0

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.7

1.8

1.7

1.8

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

64.4

64.0

65.2

65.1

65.7

Total U.S. Demand

86.0

86.0

86.9

85.3

77.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 3

Week ended May 27

Week ended May 20

Week ended May 13

Week ended May 6

Wind

17

12

12

15

13

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

8

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

30

37

37

34

36

Coal

18

20

20

18

19

Nuclear

21

19

19

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

8.30

9.19

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.78

8.13

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.50

10.24

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

6.80

7.91

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

7.78

8.63

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.92

8.10

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.57

9.75

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.34

8.51

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.99

6.07

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

71.25

93.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

64.50

84.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

70.00

93.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

50.50

79.67

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

70.50

90.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

81.25

86.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

