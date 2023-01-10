U.S. natgas futures fall 4% on rising output and lower demand forecast

Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% on Tuesday on rising output and forecasts for lower heating demand than previously expected for this week.

The price decline came despite forecasts for the weather to change from the current unseasonably warm conditions to colder weather more usual for the time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery fell 17 cents, or 4.4%, to $3.740 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:25 a.m. EST (1325 GMT). That would be the lowest close since the contract settled at $3.71 on Friday, which was its lowest close since Dec. 30, 2021.

That decline pushed the front month back into technically oversold territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for the eighth time in nine days.

With prices falling more than 5% in intraday trade on Tuesday, last year's record volatility has continued into 2023. The contract has gained or lost more than 5% on four of this year's six trading days.

The premium on futures for March over April NGH23-J23, which the industry calls the widow maker, slid to a fresh record low of 6 cents per mmBtu as some market participants give up hope that extreme cold will bring a price spike later this winter.

The industry uses the March-April spread to bet on the winter heating season when demand for gas peaks. It calls the spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators betting on the spread to go out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion on gas futures in 2006.

Traders said the biggest market uncertainty remains the restart date for Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas.

After several delays from October to November and then to December, Freeport now expects the facility to be back in operation in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals.

Analysts have long said Freeport would probably be back online during the first or second quarter of 2023 because further work is required to satisfy federal regulators, including training staff in new safety procedures, before the plant can be restarted.

Whenever Freeport returns, U.S. gas demand will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.

The Elisa Larus LNG vessel that had been waiting to pick up fuel from Freeport has since moved on to Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Corpus Christi export plant in Texas.

But several other vessels, including Prism Diversity, Prism Courage and Prism Agility, continue to wait in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport. Some have been waiting since early November.

Other ships, meanwhile, are sailing towards Freeport, including Corcovado LNG, which is expected to arrive in mid-January. Prism Brilliance, Kmarin Diamond and Wilforce are expected in late January.

U.S. GAS OUTPUT RISING

Data provider Refinitiv said that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.3 bcfd so far in January, up from 96.7 bcfd in December. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

With the weather expected to remain warmer than normal until late January, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold at 120.8 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 12.1 bcfd so far in January, up from 11.9 bcfd in December. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022.

Week ended Jan 6 (Forecast) Week ended Dec 30 (Actual) Year ago Jan 6 Five-year average Jan 6 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -31 -213 -183 -151 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,860 2,891 3,016 2,948 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -3.0% -6.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 3.81 3.91 4.26 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 22.06 23.58 28.25 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 27.l2 28.45 28.53 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 350 352 474 442 446 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 2 2 3 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 354 354 476 445 449 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.5 98.5 98.7 94.3 88.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 8.7 8.9 10.0 9.4 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 106.3 107.1 107.6 104.4 98.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.2 2.7 2.7 2.8 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.9 5.1 5.1 5.8 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 11.8 12.3 11.9 12.5 7.2 U.S. Commercial 12.6 14.7 14.9 18.1 17.1 U.S. Residential 20.0 23.8 24.4 30.3 29.8 U.S. Power Plant 27.3 30.0 29.4 29.2 28.5 U.S. Industrial 23.7 24.6 24.7 25.4 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 91.1 100.7 101.1 110.7 108.4 Total U.S. Demand 111.0 120.8 120.8 131.8 123.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 13 Week ended Jan 6 Week ended Dec 30 Week ended Dec 23 Week ended Dec 16 Wind 8 12 11 9 12 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 36 35 37 37 Coal 19 18 23 24 20 Nuclear 22 23 19 19 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.65 3.43 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.10 3.49 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 17.78 16.41 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.99 2.66 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.46 3.26 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.49 4.56 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 22.00 19.50 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.65 1.73 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.09 2.91 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 66.50 46.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 55.75 43.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 22.25 36.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 174.78 157.33 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 159.00 88.75 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 116.25 149.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by David Goodman) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.