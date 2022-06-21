U.S. natgas futures fall 4% on forecasts for less demand
June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to an eight-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously projected and expectations Texas Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant shutdown will allow utilities to quickly rebuild low U.S. stockpiles.
That price decline came despite record power demand in Texas and a slow slide in daily gas output.
The Freeport shutdown on June 8 reduced the amount of U.S. gas available to the rest of the world, especially in Europe where most U.S. LNG has gone as countries there wean themselves off Russian energy after Moscow invaded Ukraine.
Analysts said leaving more gas in the United States, however, should give U.S. utilities a chance to rebuild extremely low stockpiles quickly. Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, consumes about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas, so a 90-day shutdown would make about 180 billion cubic feet (bcf) more gas available to the U.S. market.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery fell 25.8 cents, or 3.7%, to $6.686 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:42 a.m. EDT (1342 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since April 25.
That decline kept the front-month in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a second day in a row for the first time since December 2021.
After last week's 22% futures price drop, gas speculators cut their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to their lowest since March 2020 when their positions were net short, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
Despite recent declines, U.S. gas futures are still up about 80% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.
Gas was trading around $39 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $34 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Russia cut pipeline exports to Europe to 3.7 bcfd on Monday from 3.8 bcfd on Sunday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.6 bcfd in June 2021. NG/EU
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 94.9 bcfd so far in June from 95.2 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.
With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 93.1 bcfd this week to 96.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday before the U.S. Juneteenth holiday on Monday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell from an average of 12.5 bcfd in May to 11.4 bcfd so far in June due to the Freeport outage, according to Refinitiv. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.
|
Week ended Jun 17 (Forecast)
Week ended Jun 10 (Actual)
Year ago Jun 17
Five-year average Jun 17
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+66
+92
+49
+82
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,161
2,095
2,474
2,500
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-13.6%
-13.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.66
6.94
3.27
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
37.98
38.01
10.27
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
33.96
34.65
11.58
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
2
8
5
6
8
U.S. GFS CDDs
227
213
190
184
178
U.S. GFS TDDs
229
221
195
190
186
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.9
95.1
95.4
92.5
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.2
7.8
7.6
7.6
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.1
102.8
103.1
100.1
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.2
2.3
2.3
2.4
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.2
6.0
6.1
6.9
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
10.7
10.9
11.9
10.5
4.3
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.7
U.S. Residential
3.7
3.7
3.5
3.6
4.3
U.S. Power Plant
37.5
37.8
40.6
33.4
32.8
U.S. Industrial
20.9
21.0
21.1
20.7
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.4
73.7
76.4
68.9
69.3
Total U.S. Demand
92.5
93.1
96.7
88.7
80.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jun 24
Week ended Jun 17
Week ended Jun 10
Week ended Jun 3
Week ended May 27
Wind
12
8
12
12
Solar
3
5
4
4
Hydro
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
41
36
37
Coal
20
20
19
20
Nuclear
17
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
7.37
7.88
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.29
7.46
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.97
8.72
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
6.47
7.27
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.87
7.52
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.00
7.79
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.80
7.50
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
6.18
6.95
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.67
6.23
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
55.00
85.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
55.00
130.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
81.25
100.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
21.60
29.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
23.75
56.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
24.50
56.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Louise Heavens)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.