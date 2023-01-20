US Markets
BKR

U.S. natgas futures fall 3% to 19-month low on less cold forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 20, 2023 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell 3% on Friday to a 19-month low, on two-week forecasts in the afternoon calling for less cold weather and lower heating demand than previously expected, which should allow utilities to pull less gas from storage than usual for at least a third week in a row.

Also weighing on prices, more traders believed Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas would not return to service until February or later after another vessel turned away from the plant this week.

Freeport LNG has said the plant is on track to restart in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals.

Demand for U.S. natural gas should jump once Freeport returns to service after shutting down in June due to a fire. When operating at full power, the facility can pull in around 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas and turn it into LNG, about 2% of U.S. daily production.

U.S. gas stockpiles are about 1% above the five-year (2018-2022) average for this time of year. Analysts expect that will rise to about 5% above normal after this week. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery fell 10.1 cents, or 3.1%, to settle at $3.174 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest since June 10. The weekly decline was about 7%, giving the contract five straight weekly losses for the first time since late October. During those five weeks, the contract has lost over 50%.

Meanwhile, recent increases in crude CLc1 futures to a seven-week high boosted oil's premium over gas to its highest since March 2022. Over the last several years that premium has prompted U.S. energy firms to focus drilling activity on finding more oil instead of gas.

The oil-to-gas ratio, or level at which oil trades compared with gas, jumped to 26-to-1 on Friday. So far in 2023, crude has traded about 21 times over gas, much higher than crude's average premium of 15 times gas in 2022 and a five-year average (2018-2022) of 20 times. On an energy equivalent basis, oil should trade only six times over gas.

In another sign of fading hopes that extreme cold will eventually supercharge gas prices this winter, the premium on March futures over April NGH23-J23, which the industry calls the widow maker, fell to a record low of zero. Gas futures charts were close to falling into contango, with forward prices higher than earlier contracts. Analysts have said that March, the last month of winter when demand for heating fuel is high, should never trade below April, the first month of spring when demand is lower.

"Incredibly, March/April is in danger of trading in contango, which would imply the storage situation is so bloated that the last month of the winter strip March would be trading below the first month of the summer strip April," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho, a bank.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 121.5 bcfd this week to 130.3 bcfd next week and 139.7 bcfd in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next, however, were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Week ended Jan 20 (Forecast)

Week ended Jan 13 (Actual)

Year ago Jan 20

Five-year average Jan 20

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-78

+82

-217

-185

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,742

2,820

2,622

2,601

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+5.4%

+1.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.22

3.28

4.26

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

20.21

18.59

28.25

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

22.95

23.09

28.53

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

459

450

426

438

440

U.S. GFS CDDs

3

2

1

3

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

462

452

427

441

443

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.7

98.9

98.9

93.2

88.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.6

8.4

9.0

10.2

9.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

107.2

107.3

107.8

103.6

98.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.8

2.8

2.3

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.3

5.2

5.9

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

12.3

12.4

12.5

12.9

7.2

U.S. Commercial

14.7

14.8

16.7

19.8

17.1

U.S. Residential

23.7

24.4

28.2

33.9

29.8

U.S. Power Plant

29.7

29.4

31.3

30.9

28.5

U.S. Industrial

24.6

24.6

25.7

26.2

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.7

2.9

2.7

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

100.3

101.0

109.8

118.5

108.4

Total U.S. Demand

120.7

121.5

130.3

139.6

123.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 20

Week ended Jan 13

Week ended Jan 6

Week ended Dec 30

Week ended Dec 23

Wind

14

11

12

11

9

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

36

38

36

35

37

Coal

18

19

18

23

24

Nuclear

21

21

23

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.91

3.20

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.95

2.82

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

15.07

20.02

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.44

2.42

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.95

2.98

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.20

3.14

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

17.03

20.35

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.89

2.26

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.78

2.77

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

49.25

36.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

42.00

34.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

18.00

30.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

169.00

167.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

125.25

154.00

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

145.00

171.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.