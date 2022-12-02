U.S. natgas futures fall 3% on forecasts for less cold than expected

Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% to a two-week low on Friday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
That milder weather should allow utilities to leave more gas in storage. Gas stockpiles were currently about 2.4% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Another factor weighing on prices this week has been efforts by the U.S. government to reduce the risk of a railroad worker strike. A rail strike would have cut coal deliveries to power plants, forcing generators to burn more gas to produce electricity.
U.S. President Joe Biden is set to sign railroad-related legislation that will block a rail strike that could have wrecked the nation's economy.
Energy traders said the biggest uncertainty that could boost gas prices was whether Freeport LNG would meet its target to restart the 2.1 billion cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas in mid- December and reach full capacity in March.
The plant shut on June 8 due to an explosion caused by inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired by the company to review the incident and propose corrective actions.
Freeport LNG, however, has a request to restart the plant to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), sources familiar with the company's filings have told Reuters.
A few ships have been waiting - some for weeks - in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport, including Prism Brilliance, Prism Diversity and Prism Courage, according to shipping data from Refinitiv.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 22.7 cents, or 3.4%, to $6.511 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:48 a.m. EST (1448 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Nov. 18.
That also put the contract on track to decline about 7% for the week after rising about 19% during the prior two weeks.
In the spot market, meanwhile, gas prices in California have soared about 125% over the past two weeks as freezing weather blankets parts of the state. In the north, the PG&E citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL hit its highest level since February 2014, while in the south, next-day gas at the Southern California Border NG-SCL-CGT-SNL rose to its highest level since September 2021 for a second day in a row.
U.S. gas futures are up about 75% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading at $42 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $34 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. That was an 8% drop for the European benchmark as some traders took profits following gains of 10% per week over the past three weeks. NG/EU
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to a monthly record of 99.5 bcfd in November, up from 99.2 bcfd in October.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 115.7 bcfd this week to 121.4 bcfd next week and 129.4 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants jumped to 12.7 bcfd so far in December, up from 11.8 bcfd in November. Although it is still early in the month, that is just shy of the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March despite the ongoing outage at Freeport.
Week ended Dec 2 (Forecast)
Week ended Nov 25 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 2
Five-year average Dec 2
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-40
-81
-59
-49
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,443
3,483
3,513
3,520
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-2.2%
-2.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.72
6.74
3.86
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
42.27
45.64
37.67
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
33.78
30.31
37.84
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
380
394
305
347
378
U.S. GFS CDDs
8
7
8
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
388
401
313
353
383
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.1
100.1
99.9
96.3
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.1
8.5
8.8
9.5
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
109.2
108.6
108.7
105.8
99.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
3.4
3.5
3.4
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.6
5.6
5.8
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
12.0
11.8
12.5
11.8
6.9
U.S. Commercial
15.4
13.6
14.5
12.7
14.6
U.S. Residential
25.3
22.1
23.9
19.5
24.6
U.S. Power Plant
31.4
27.1
29.2
28.5
27.3
U.S. Industrial
25.3
24.3
24.5
23.5
24.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
5.0
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.8
2.5
2.7
2.5
2.5
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
105.2
94.7
99.8
91.8
98.9
Total U.S. Demand
125.8
115.7
121.4
112.8
114.0
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 2
Week ended Nov 25
Week ended Nov 18
Week ended Nov 11
Week ended Nov 4
Wind
14
9
9
15
12
Solar
2
2
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
7
6
5
Other
2
2
2
3
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
34
39
41
38
39
Coal
19
20
18
16
18
Nuclear
22
20
20
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.33
7.00
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.68
6.80
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
19.64
16.84
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.20
5.74
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.57
5.93
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.17
10.00
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
19.05
18.65
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.88
5.19
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.07
5.52
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
73.75
94.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
56.50
73.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
38.25
47.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
195.50
190.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
150.25
134.08
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
182.25
168.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
