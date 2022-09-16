U.S. natgas futures fall 1% on record output, global price drop

Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 1% on Friday with output holding near a monthly record and as global gas prices eased.

That U.S. price decline came despite forecasts for warm weather to remain through the end of September, which will force power generators to keep burning lots of gas to keep air conditioners humming.

In addition to rising output, the drop in U.S. gas prices also came on expectations demand would decline when the Cove Point liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Maryland shuts for a couple weeks of maintenance in October.

U.S. gas demand has already been reduced for months by the ongoing outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 4 cents, or 0.5%, to $8.284 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:00 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT).

For the week, the front-month was up about 3% after falling about 9% last week.

So far this year, gas futures are up about 121% as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $56 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $45 in Asia JKMc1. That was a 10% drop for European futures.

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in September, down from 2.5 bcfd in August and 10.8 bcfd in September 2021. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.0 bcfd so far in September from a record 98.0 bcfd in August.

With the coming of cooler autumn weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slip from 93.1 bcfd this week to 92.5 bcfd for the next two weeks, similar to Thursday's outlook.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 11.3 bcfd so far in September from 11.0 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Cove Point LNG in Maryland usually shuts in October for a couple weeks of maintenance.

The reduction in exports from Freeport has been a problem for Europe, where most U.S. LNG has gone this year as countries there wean themselves off Russian energy.

Gas stockpiles in northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were currently about 5% above their five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently around 86% of capacity.

That is much healthier than U.S. gas inventories, which were still about 11% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Sep 16 (Forecast)

Week ended Sep 9 (Actual)

Year ago Sep 16

Five-year average Sep 16

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+83

+77

+77

+81

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,854

2,771

3,071

3,206

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11.0%

-11.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

8.10

8.32

5.11

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

56.42

62.17

22.61

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

45.00

53.08

23.35

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

26

25

16

30

47

U.S. GFS CDDs

130

127

121

124

99

U.S. GFS TDDs

156

152

137

154

146

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.3

98.8

98.7

93.0

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

7.7

7.8

8.2

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.1

106.5

106.5

101.2

95.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.1

2.4

2.3

2.6

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.6

5.5

5.8

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.3

11.3

11.3

9.8

4.9

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.7

4.8

4.7

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.7

4.0

3.8

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

41.7

37.2

36.3

34.4

33.2

U.S. Industrial

21.4

21.3

21.3

20.7

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

78.4

73.9

73.3

70.6

70.3

Total U.S. Demand

97.2

93.1

92.4

88.8

82.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 16

Week ended Sep 9

Week ended Sep 2

Week ended Aug 26

Week ended Aug 19

Wind

7

6

7

5

6

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

5

6

5

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

43

45

44

44

42

Coal

20

21

21

22

22

Nuclear

19

18

17

18

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

8.60

8.70

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.40

7.86

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.20

9.85

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.34

7.69

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

7.66

8.06

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.50

7.90

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.36

9.53

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

6.75

7.21

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.85

4.72

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

70.75

75.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

109.00

118.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

71.25

70.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

90.25

98.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

70.00

80.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

69.75

79.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

