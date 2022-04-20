U.S. natgas futures extend decline on milder weather forecasts
Adds comment, updates prices
April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 5% on Wednesday, extending their decline as forecasts indicated a turn to slightly warmer weather that could dent demand for the fuel to heat homes and businesses.
Front-month gas futures NGc1were down 5.2% at $6.80 per million British thermal units as of 11:55 a.m. EDT (1555 GMT).
On Tuesday, prices settled 8%lower following rallies to 13-year peaks in preceding days driven in part by an unseasonal cold snap coming at a time when the market generally shifts to moving gas into storage in preparation for the next winter.
"If you look at the weather path next two weeks, we will start to get some single day double digit storage injections and we should start to normalize a little bit more towards the traditional summer injection schedule," Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis said.
"If that's the case, we have good reason to believe that we should see some bearish price signal for the near-term."
Data provider Refinitiv estimated there would be 131 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, closer to the 30-year norm of 122 HDDs for this time of year.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of days a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 99.5 bcfd this week to 91.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, data from Refinitiv showed average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was at 94.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March, down from December's monthly record of 96.3 bcfd.
"There still remains much upside risk in the current market," analysts at Gelber & Associates said in a note.
"Storage injections through the month of April will not be able to keep up with those of the five-year average, and the deficit between 2022 storage and the five-year will increase, placing the market in an environment where the prospect of additional tightness could allow prices to reclaim territory lost today."
Week ended Apr 15 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 8 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 15
Five-year average Apr 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+35
+15
+42
+42
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,432
1,397
1,878
1,742
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-17.8%
-17.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.07
7.44
2.69
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
34.55
32.88
7.15
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
25.12
25.37
7.80
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
131
130
139
131
122
U.S. GFS CDDs
50
45
37
44
44
U.S. GFS TDDs
181
175
176
175
166
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.6
94.2
94.7
91.2
84.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
8.2
7.8
8.0
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.5
102.4
102.5
99.2
92.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.6
2.6
2.2
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.7
6.2
5.8
6.2
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.2
12.5
11.6
5.2
U.S. Commercial
8.8
9.4
7.5
8.9
8.3
U.S. Residential
12.1
13.5
9.6
12.2
11.8
U.S. Power Plant
23.8
25.9
25.2
26.0
24.0
U.S. Industrial
22.7
22.8
22.1
23.3
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.1
1.9
2.1
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
74.1
78.5
71.0
77.3
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
94.9
99.5
91.9
97.3
85.4
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 22
Week ended Apr 15
Week ended Apr 8
Week ended Apr 1
Week ended Mar 25
Wind
13
17
15
15
15
Solar
4
4
4
4
3
Hydro
7
7
8
8
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
0
Natural Gas
34
32
33
32
31
Coal
20
19
19
19
18
Nuclear
20
19
19
20
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
7.44
7.48
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.74
7.54
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.98
8.62
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
6.60
7.51
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.97
7.65
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.73
7.78
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.42
7.80
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
6.63
7.14
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
7.02
7.46
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
65.25
71.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
54.25
78.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
75.50
47.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
110.27
79.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
46.75
83.13
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
58.00
57.50
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)
((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.