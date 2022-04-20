U.S. natgas futures extend decline on milder weather forecasts

Adds comment, updates prices

April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 5% on Wednesday, extending their decline as forecasts indicated a turn to slightly warmer weather that could dent demand for the fuel to heat homes and businesses.

Front-month gas futures NGc1were down 5.2% at $6.80 per million British thermal units as of 11:55 a.m. EDT (1555 GMT).

On Tuesday, prices settled 8%lower following rallies to 13-year peaks in preceding days driven in part by an unseasonal cold snap coming at a time when the market generally shifts to moving gas into storage in preparation for the next winter.

"If you look at the weather path next two weeks, we will start to get some single day double digit storage injections and we should start to normalize a little bit more towards the traditional summer injection schedule," Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis said.

"If that's the case, we have good reason to believe that we should see some bearish price signal for the near-term."

Data provider Refinitiv estimated there would be 131 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, closer to the 30-year norm of 122 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of days a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 99.5 bcfd this week to 91.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, data from Refinitiv showed average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was at 94.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March, down from December's monthly record of 96.3 bcfd.

"There still remains much upside risk in the current market," analysts at Gelber & Associates said in a note.

"Storage injections through the month of April will not be able to keep up with those of the five-year average, and the deficit between 2022 storage and the five-year will increase, placing the market in an environment where the prospect of additional tightness could allow prices to reclaim territory lost today."

Week ended Apr 15 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 8 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 15

Five-year average Apr 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+35

+15

+42

+42

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,432

1,397

1,878

1,742

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-17.8%

-17.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.07

7.44

2.69

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

34.55

32.88

7.15

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

25.12

25.37

7.80

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

131

130

139

131

122

U.S. GFS CDDs

50

45

37

44

44

U.S. GFS TDDs

181

175

176

175

166

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.6

94.2

94.7

91.2

84.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

8.2

7.8

8.0

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.5

102.4

102.5

99.2

92.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.6

2.6

2.2

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.7

6.2

5.8

6.2

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.2

12.5

11.6

5.2

U.S. Commercial

8.8

9.4

7.5

8.9

8.3

U.S. Residential

12.1

13.5

9.6

12.2

11.8

U.S. Power Plant

23.8

25.9

25.2

26.0

24.0

U.S. Industrial

22.7

22.8

22.1

23.3

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.1

1.9

2.1

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

74.1

78.5

71.0

77.3

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

94.9

99.5

91.9

97.3

85.4

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 22

Week ended Apr 15

Week ended Apr 8

Week ended Apr 1

Week ended Mar 25

Wind

13

17

15

15

15

Solar

4

4

4

4

3

Hydro

7

7

8

8

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

Natural Gas

34

32

33

32

31

Coal

20

19

19

19

18

Nuclear

20

19

19

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

7.44

7.48

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.74

7.54

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.98

8.62

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

6.60

7.51

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.97

7.65

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.73

7.78

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.42

7.80

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

6.63

7.14

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

7.02

7.46

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

65.25

71.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

54.25

78.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

75.50

47.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

110.27

79.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

46.75

83.13

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

58.00

57.50

