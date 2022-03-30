U.S. natgas futures edge up on soaring global prices

March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher on Wednesday as worries about Russia's plan to price energy exports in roubles caused global energy prices to spike, keeping demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs.

That small U.S. gas price gain came despite forecasts for milder weather and lower demand than previously expected, which should allow utilities to inject gas into storage next week. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Germany on Wednesday triggered an emergency plan to manage gas supplies in Europe's largest economy in an unprecedented move that could see the government ration power if there is a disruption or halt in gas supplies from Russia. That caused gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 in the Netherlands, the European benchmark, to jump about 18% to around $41 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) earlier in the session. NG/EU

Russia, however, said it will not immediately demand that buyers pay for its gas exports in roubles, promising a gradual shift.

On their first day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for May delivery rose 8.1 cents, or 1.5%, to $5.411 per mmBtu at 8:57 a.m. EDT (1257 GMT).

The U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from higher global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity.

The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel regardless of how high global gas prices rise.

The United States, the world's top gas producer, has agreed to divert some of its gas exports to provide more LNG to Europe to help allies break dependence on Russian gas after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, provided about 30-40% of Europe's gas, which totalled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was up 93.3 bcfd so far in March, up from 92.5 bcfd in February, as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing over the winter. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 105.3 bcfd this week to 95.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.81 bcfd so far in March, up from 12.43 bcfd in February and a monthly record of 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States can turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities.

Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels provided that global gas prices remain well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat of Russia possibly cutting European supplies.

Week ended Mar 25 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 18 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 25

Five-year average Mar 25

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+9

-51

+7

-23

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,398

1,389

1,762

1,659

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-15.7

-17.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.36

5.33

2.62

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

39.26

34.44

6.11

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

33.88

33.97

6.39

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

190

199

159

207

199

U.S. GFS CDDs

28

29

28

25

23

U.S. GFS TDDs

218

228

187

232

222

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.8

93.5

93.9

91.5

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.1

8.9

8.6

7.4

8.5

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

101.9

102.4

102.5

98.9

93.3

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

3.4

3.4

3.0

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.4

5.6

5.9

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

12.8

12.0

11.8

5.4

U.S. Commercial

9.8

11.8

9.4

8.8

12.3

U.S. Residential

13.9

17.6

13.3

13.1

19.5

U.S. Power Plant

22.3

24.1

22.9

24.3

25.0

U.S. Industrial

22.8

23.2

22.5

23.4

23.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.2

2.0

2.0

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.5

83.7

74.8

76.3

87.4

Total U.S. Demand

97.6

105.3

95.8

97.0

100.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 1

Week ended Mar 25

Week ended Mar 18

Week ended Mar 11

Week ended Mar 4

Wind

14

15

15

13

10

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

8

8

8

8

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

Natural Gas

32

31

31

33

34

Coal

19

18

20

21

22

Nuclear

21

21

20

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.32

5.52

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.90

5.61

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.96

6.11

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.67

5.12

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.03

5.14

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.41

12.25

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.90

5.03

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.98

3.87

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.16

4.31

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

89.00

116.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

33.25

36.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

51.25

44.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

24.50

35.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

30.50

36.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

36.00

40.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by David Goodman )

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.