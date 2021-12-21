U.S. natgas futures edge up on soaring global gas prices

Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Tuesday, shrugging off forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected, and focusing instead on a sharp rally in European gas futures that could keep U.S. liquefied natural gas exports near record highs.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 2.7 cents, or 0.7%, to $3.861 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:34 a.m. EST (1434 GMT) after rising nearly 4% in the previous session.

"We are in push-pull market condition. On the one hand, we are currently seeing record high LNG feedgas, caused by the high prices in Europe and Asia, as well as the expansion at Sabine Pass. On the other hand, both the GFS00 and EC00 weather models have shifted warmer over the next two weeks," Refinitiv analyst John Abeln said.

Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 jumped more than 18% to an all-time high as Russian gas shipments to Germany through a major transit pipeline reversed direction and colder weather increased demand. NG/GB

No matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States can only convert about 11.1 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the it.

"Curtailed Russian flows into Europe will not necessarily be equating to an incremental increase in LNG exports given capacity considerations. So, until some bullish assistance is provided by the weather factor, the gas market will continue to experience some difficulty in pushing above the $4.00-4.10 zone," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Data provider Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 123.7 cubic feet per day this week to 118.6 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder.

Refinitiv estimated 405 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states, down from the 413 HDDs estimated on Monday. The normal is 428 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Mostly mild weather since mid-November has kept heating demand low and means there will soon be more gas in stockpiles than is usual for the time of year for the first time since April.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.9 bcfd so far in December, now that the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares to 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

Output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 96.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, which would top the monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.

Week ended Dec 17 (Forecast)

Week ended Dec 10 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 17

Five-year average Dec 17

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-64

-88

-147

-153

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,353

3,417

3,496

3,328

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+0.8

-1.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.85

3.70

2.58

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

57.91

47.24

5.82

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

--

43.45

9.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

405

413

374

407

428

U.S. GFS CDDs

8

9

3

4

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

413

422

378

411

432

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

96.8

97.1

97.3

92.1

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.0

8.5

9.1

9.2

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

104.9

105.6

106.3

101.4

93.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.7

3.6

3.6

2.9

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.4

5.5

4.9

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

11.9

12.8

12.7

11.0

5.0

U.S. Commercial

12.5

15.6

15.3

16.2

15.0

U.S. Residential

20.1

26.0

25.5

27.1

25.4

U.S. Power Plant

25.6

28.1

24.7

26.3

25.8

U.S. Industrial

23.2

24.6

23.8

25.1

24.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.7

2.6

2.4

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

88.7

101.9

96.7

102.0

98.1

Total U.S. Demand

109.7

123.7

118.6

120.8

110.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 24

Week ended Dec 17

Week ended Dec 10

Week ended Dec 3

Week ended Nov 26

Wind

12

15

13

11

13

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

34

34

36

37

34

Coal

19

18

19

19

20

Nuclear

23

22

21

22

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.91

3.71

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.82

3.99

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.50

5.56

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.25

2.99

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.71

3.49

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.59

19.61

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.81

7.05

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.69

3.42

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.0

3.87

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

92.25

107.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

34.00

28.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

39.00

26.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

64.33

51.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

72.75

48.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

74.25

56.25

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.