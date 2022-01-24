U.S. natgas futures edge up on soaring European prices
Adds latest prices
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Monday as output remains slow to recover from well freeze-offs earlier in January, along with forecasts for more cold and heating demand this week than previously expected and a 16% jump in European gas futures.
European gas futures TRNLTTFMc1 soared on concerns that Russia will invade the Ukraine and cut off supplies of gas to the rest of Europe. NG/GB
Traders said demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) will remain strong so long as global prices keep trading well above U.S. futures. Global prices were currently about seven times over U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery rose 2.8 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $4.027 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
Futures for the spring and summer months were up more than the front-month, which will expire later this week.
U.S. speculators last week boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in a row with gas demand expected to have reached a record high on Jan. 21, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
In addition to boosting heating demand, the last week's cold cut gas output to its lowest level in four months as wells and other equipment froze in Texas, Pennsylvania and elsewhere. It was a reminder of the last time gas demand was expected to reach record highs before last February's freeze.
During that February freeze, next-day gas jumped to record highs in several parts of the country - gaining over 1,100% on Feb. 12 at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in West Texas - as a winter storm left millions without power and heat for days after freezing gas wells and pipes in Texas and other U.S. central states.
In the current spot market, frigid weather and high heating demand over the past week in the U.S. Northeast kept next-day power and gas prices in New York and New England at or near their highest levels since January 2018.
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had averaged 94.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a record 97.6 bcfd in December. Production rose a bit over the weekend from the lows seen last week.
With less cold weather forecast, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 143.2 bcfd this week to 133.9 next week.
On a daily basis, Refinitiv said total U.S. gas demand plus exports hit a preliminary 155.8 bcfd on Jan. 21, which would top the current record of 150.6 bcfd on Jan. 30, 2019.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.5 bcfd so far this month, which would top December's monthly record of 12.2 bcfd.
Week ended Jan. 21 (Forecast)
Week ended Jan. 14 (Actual)
Year ago Jan. 21
Five-year average Jan. 21
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-209
-206
-137
-161
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,601
2,810
2,899
2,616
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-0.1%
+1.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.95
4.00
2.65
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
29.44
26.35
7.27
16.01
7.47
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
22.09
20.53
13.33
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
499
507
456
429
435
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
3
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
500
508
459
433
438
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
93.9
93.4
93.5
91.3
84.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.3
9.3
8.5
9.8
9.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.6
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
103.3
102.9
102.0
101.7
93.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.4
2.3
2.5
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.7
5.4
5.4
6.1
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
12.9
12.9
12.9
10.7
5.2
U.S. Commercial
19.1
20.7
19.3
18.5
16.6
U.S. Residential
32.5
35.5
32.8
31.7
28.8
U.S. Power Plant
28.7
31.7
27.7
28.2
26.6
U.S. Industrial
25.8
26.6
25.8
25.5
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.0
3.3
3.0
3.3
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
113.9
122.5
113.4
111.9
104.7
Total U.S. Demand
134.9
143.2
133.9
131.2
117.6
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 28
Week ended Jan 21
Week ended Jan 7
Week ended Jan 7
Week ended Dec 31
Wind
8
11
10
12
12
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
7
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
36
33
34
34
33
Coal
26
25
24
21
20
Nuclear
19
19
20
20
23
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.11
4.45
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
14.66
19.65
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.53
4.65
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.79
4.03
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.85
3.98
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
22.25
21.85
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.34
4.87
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.68
3.85
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.05
3.13
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
186.75
180.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
37.00
47.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
40.00
49.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
36.31
37.06
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
27.75
26.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
41.50
43.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Potter and Leslie Adler)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.