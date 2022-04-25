US Markets
BKR

U.S. natgas futures edge up on output decline, low storage builds

Contributor
Scott DiSavino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Monday on expectations that recent declines in U.S. output will keep the amount of gas that utilities can inject into storage lower than usual in coming weeks.

April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Monday on expectations that recent declines in U.S. output will keep the amount of gas that utilities can inject into storage lower than usual in coming weeks.

The rise came despite a 5% drop in global crude CLc1, LCOc1 prices and forecasts for milder weather and less demand in the United States over the next two weeks than previously expected. O/R

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 8.2 cents, or 1.3%, to $6.616 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:04 a.m. EDT (1404 GMT). On Friday, the contract closed at its lowest since April 8.

With prices falling about 10% last week, U.S. gas speculators cut their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the first time in five weeks, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

Despite recent declines, U.S. gas futures were still up about 77% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Gas prices in Europe were trading around $30 per mmBtu. NG/EU

The U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use and capacity constraints that inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 2.3 bcfd over the past two days to a preliminary 93.1 bcfd on Monday, its lowest since mid-March. Most of those declines were in North Dakota. Preliminary data is often revised.

With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 92.4 bcfd this week to 90.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.2 bcfd so far in April due mostly to declines at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States will not be able to produce more LNG anytime soon, the country worked with allies to divert more LNG exports to Europe to help European Union countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's second biggest gas producer, provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas in 2021, totaling about 18.3 bcfd.

The EU wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1, 2022 and 90% by Nov. 1 each year from 2023.

Gas stockpiles in Western Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands - EUGAS/STORAGE were about 23% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv.

That is about 28% of full capacity and compares with U.S. inventories about 17% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Apr 22(Forecast)

Week ended Apr 15 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 22

Five-year average Apr 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+24

+53

+18

+53

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,474

1,450

1,896

1,795

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-17.9%

-16.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.51

6.53

2.69

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

30.73

30.67

7.15

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

25.50

25.29

7.80

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

108

126

102

108

106

U.S. GFS CDDs

62

50

55

53

52

U.S. GFS TDDs

170

176

157

161

158

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.2

94.4

94.9

91.9

84.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.2

8.4

8.1

7.6

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.4

102.8

103.0

99.5

92.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

3.1

3.0

2.4

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.4

6.1

5.9

6.1

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.0

12.1

12.1

11.4

5.2

U.S. Commercial

9.3

7.5

6.6

6.8

8.3

U.S. Residential

13.2

9.6

7.9

8.4

11.8

U.S. Power Plant

25.4

25.2

26.5

25.7

24.0

U.S. Industrial

22.8

22.1

21.8

22.1

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

1.9

1.8

1.9

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

77.5

71.2

69.5

69.7

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

98.6

92.4

90.5

89.6

85.4

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 29

Week ended Apr 22

Week ended Apr 15

Week ended Apr 8

Week ended Apr 1

Wind

20

16

17

15

15

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

7

7

8

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

29

33

32

33

32

Coal

18

19

19

19

19

Nuclear

19

19

19

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.59

6.88

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.71

6.18

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.45

7.80

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.60

5.97

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.35

6.57

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.92

7.25

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.50

7.28

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

6.20

6.37

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.17

5.99

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

58.50

65.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

40.75

44.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

59.50

48.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

80.75

69.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

88.00

44.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

73.25

52.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by John Stonestreet)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular