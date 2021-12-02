U.S. natgas futures edge up on output decline, big storage draw

Adds latest prices, EIA storage report

Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Thursday after dropping to a three-month low in the prior session with a small decline in output and a slightly bigger-than-expected storage withdrawal during last week's colder than normal weather.

That price increase came despite forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, an easing of gas prices overseas and a small decline in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 59 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Nov. 26.

That was a little more than the 57-bcf draw analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decline of 4 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average decline of 31 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's withdrawal reduced stockpiles to 3.564 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 2.4% below the five-year average of 3.650 tcf for this time of year.

After plunging 24% during the first three days of the week, front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 4.5 cents, or 1.1%, to $4.303 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:42 a.m. EST (1542 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its lowest since Aug. 26.

In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish extremely low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October, but have since pulled back because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for the winter. Overseas prices were trading about seven times higher than U.S. futures.

Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 2% below normal in the United States.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 95.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, down from a monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 111.8 bcfd this week to 112.7 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. Those forecasts were much lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Wednesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in December, down from 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

With gas prices around $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $36 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 11.1 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the LNG.

Week ended Nov 26 (Actual) Week ended Nov 19 (Actual) Year ago Nov 26 Five-year average Nov 26 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -59 -21 -4 -31 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,564 3,623 3,939 3,650 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.4% -1.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 4.28 4.26 2.58 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 30.23 31.10 5.82 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 35.89 35.95 9.46 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 322 344 356 370 378 U.S. GFS CDDs 10 6 2 6 5 U.S. GFS TDDs 332 350 358 376 383 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.8 97.1 97.1 91.7 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.8 9.3 8.8 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 105.3 105.9 106.4 100.5 93.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.1 3.4 3.8 2.5 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.3 5.6 5.5 5.7 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 11.7 11.7 11.1 10.9 5.0 U.S. Commercial 13.4 13.2 13.9 14.6 15.0 U.S. Residential 21.1 20.6 22.4 24.1 25.4 U.S. Power Plant 26.2 26.3 25.0 28.4 25.8 U.S. Industrial 23.9 23.6 23.8 25.1 24.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.4 2.5 2.4 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 91.9 91.0 92.4 99.5 98.1 Total U.S. Demand 112.0 111.8 112.7 118.6 110.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Dec 3 Week ended Nov 26 Week ended Nov 19 Week ended Nov 12 Week ended Nov 5 Wind 11 14 14 14 9 Solar 2 2 2 2 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 36 34 35 35 40 Coal 20 20 19 19 19 Nuclear 22 22 21 21 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.31 4.52 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.87 4.30 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.67 4.85 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.66 3.95 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.89 4.10 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.84 7.60 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.52 5.29 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.75 3.95 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.91 2.95 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 68.00 88.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.75 34.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 37.50 47.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 23.50 25.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 33.75 31.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 48.25 49.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Heinrich and Marguerita Choy) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

