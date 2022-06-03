US Markets

U.S. natgas futures edge up on lower output, rising demand forecasts

Scott DiSavino Reuters
U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Friday on forecasts for lower output, higher liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, warmer weather and higher demand than previously forecast over the next two weeks.

June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Friday on forecasts for lower output, higher liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, warmer weather and higher demand than previously forecast over the next two weeks.

In addition, traders noted power consumption in Texas was expected to reach a record high next week as economic growth boosts overall usage and hot weather causes homes and businesses to crank up their air conditioners.

In Florida, meanwhile, gas demand could decline if a tropical storm causes power outages this weekend. The U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will strengthen into a tropical storm later Friday before crossing over South Florida on Saturday with winds of up to 45 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour).

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery rose 3.8 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $8.523 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Despite the small gain on Friday, the contract was still down about 2% for the week after rising about 8% last week.

U.S. gas futures are up about 128% so far this year, as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears that Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $26 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1. That compares with a 13-year high of around $9 in U.S. futures in late May. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 94.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from 95.1 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 85.3 bcfd this week to 86.4 bcfd next week and 89.9 bcfd in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next week were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.8 bcfd so far in June from 12.5 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

The United States, which will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, has worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union countries and others break dependence on Russian gas.

Russia kept pipeline exports to Europe at around 7.3 bcfd on Wednesday and Thursday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.6 bcfd in June 2021.

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 9% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 44% of full capacity.

That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 15% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Jun 3 (Forecast)

Week ended May 27 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 3

Five-year average Jun 3

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+96

+90

+98

+100

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,998

1,902

2,397

2,339

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-14.6%

-15.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

8.46

8.49

3.27

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

26.35

26.61

10.27

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

24.02

24.02

11.58

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

12

12

21

22

21

U.S. GFS CDDs

166

160

142

133

137

U.S. GFS TDDs

178

172

163

155

158

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.1

95.5

95.1

92.7

84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.3

7.4

7.5

7.2

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.4

102.9

102.6

99.9

92.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.7

2.6

2.6

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

6.0

6.1

6.6

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

12.8

12.7

11.0

4.3

U.S. Commercial

5.0

4.6

4.6

4.9

4.7

U.S. Residential

4.6

4.1

3.9

4.5

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

27.3

27.9

29.2

28.1

32.8

U.S. Industrial

20.9

20.7

20.7

21.0

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.8

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

64.4

63.8

64.9

65.1

69.3

Total U.S. Demand

86.0

85.3

86.4

85.3

80.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 3

Week ended May 27

Week ended May 20

Week ended May 13

Week ended May 6

Wind

14

12

12

15

13

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

33

37

37

34

36

Coal

19

20

20

18

19

Nuclear

19

19

19

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

8.89

8.47

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.51

7.83

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.93

9.64

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.65

7.62

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.42

8.20

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.37

8.85

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

9.05

8.95

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

8.20

8.01

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

6.45

5.77

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

87.75

82.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

85.25

95.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

78.00

85.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

45.38

71.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

63.00

85.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

63.25

77.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Andrea Ricci)

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Andrea Ricci

Most Popular