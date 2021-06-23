U.S. natgas futures edge up on hotter forecasts, rising exports

June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up to a fresh one-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for hotter weather and higher air conditioning demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and a projected rise in exports.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 3 cents, or 0.9%, to $3.288 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since June 14 for a second day in a row.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

With the coming of hotter summer weather, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 88.4 bcfd this week to 93.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 9.8 bcfd so far in June, down from 10.8 bcfd in May and an all-time high of 11.5 bcfd in April. Traders noted LNG feedgas was down this month mostly due to short-term maintenance at the Sabine Pass and Cameron export plants in Louisiana and some of the pipelines that provide them with fuel.

But with European TRNLTTFMc1 and Asian JKMc1 gas prices both over $10 per mmBtu, analysts said they expect buyers around the world to keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. The Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands, the European gas benchmark, was at its highest since January 2014.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.8 bcfd so far in June, putting them on track to top May's 6.2-bcfd record.

In the power market, brutal heat waves tested the California and Texas grids last week. Both systems passed those tests by not being forced to impose rotating blackouts to maintain grid reliability after consumers heeded calls to conserve energy.

Peak demand in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the power grid in most of Texas, soared to a record for the month of June of 69,943 megawatts (MW) on June 14. ERCOT projected demand would break that June record on June 24 at 70,595 MW and June 25 at 70,684 MW. That compares with the grid's all-time high of 74,820 MW in August 2019.

Week ended Jun 18 (Forecast) Week ended Jun 11 (Actual) Year ago Jun 18 Five-year average Jun 18 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +68 +67 +115 +83 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 3.28 3.21 1.70 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.81 10.46 1.74 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.40 11.95 2.14 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 3 3 6 7 U.S. GFS CDDs 217 208 198 189 182 U.S. GFS TDDs 219 211 201 195 189 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.2 91.5 91.8 87.7 80.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.7 6.6 6.7 7.1 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0. 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 97.9 98.1 98.5 94.8 88.2 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.1 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.8 6.8 6.7 5.7 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 9.6 10.4 11.1 4.4 2.6 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.6 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.5 4.2 U.S. Power Plant 35.0 33.2 37.2 37.6 32.1 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.4 21.3 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.9 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.8 68.9 73.0 73.3 67.8 Total U.S. Demand 89.3 88.4 93.1 85.7 77.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.21 3.15 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.59 2.58 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.80 4.65 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.45 2.45 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.06 3.00 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.48 2.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.00 5.20 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.42 2.85 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.25 36.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 21.75 22.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 31.15 32.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 28.00 59.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 46.00 67.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 47.25 66.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

