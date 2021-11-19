U.S. natgas futures edge up on cooler weather, record LNG exports
Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Friday with the coming of seasonally colder weather and as liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports climbed to record highs.
That U.S. price increase came despite a 3% decline in European gas prices, near record U.S. gas production and healthy U.S. stockpiles for the winter.
U.S. LNG exports were rising just in time to help Europe refill gas stockpiles.
Gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 in the Netherlands were up almost 20% this week on worries Russian gas company Gazprom PAO GAZP.MM may not deliver enough fuel to Europe this winter. Those worries came after Germany's energy regulator suspended the approval process for Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.
Global gas prices hit record highs over the past couple of months as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish extremely low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.
Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months. But overseas prices were still trading over six times higher than U.S. futures because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production.
Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 2% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 4.4 cents, or 0.9%, to $4.946 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:49 a.m. EST (1349 GMT).
For the week, the U.S. contract was up about 3% after dropping about 13% last week.
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and the monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 104.8 bcfd this week to 111.4 bcfd next week and 114.8 bcfd as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Thursday.
U.S. exports to Canada averaged 3.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 2.1 bcfd in October, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December 2019.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG in test mode. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.
On a daily basis, feed gas to the LNG plants was on track to reach 12.03 bcfd on Friday, which would top the current record daily high of 11.99 bcfd in late March.
|
Week ended Nov 19 (Forecast)
Week ended Nov 12 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 19
Five-year average Nov 19
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-21
26
-11
-44
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,620
3,643
3,943
3,681
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-1.7%
-2.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.96
4.90
2.87
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
29.40
30.82
4.84
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
37.57
37.29
6.80
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
330
330
260
305
323
U.S. GFS CDDs
4
5
12
9
8
U.S. GFS TDDs
334
335
272
314
331
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.4
95.6
95.7
91.9
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
8.0
8.3
8.2
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
104.3
103.6
104.0
100.2
92.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.0
3.3
3.4
2.6
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.4
5.6
5.5
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
11.2
11.1
12.0
10.0
4.6
U.S. Commercial
9.5
11.6
13.5
11.5
11.1
U.S. Residential
13.5
17.2
21.6
17.3
16.5
U.S. Power Plant
25.1
25.8
24.2
24.8
24.5
U.S. Industrial
22.5
23.3
23.8
23.5
23.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.3
2.4
2.3
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
77.5
85.0
90.5
84.2
82.5
Total U.S. Demand
97.1
104.8
111.4
102.3
94.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Nov 19
Week ended Nov 12
Week ended Nov 5
Week ended Oct 29
Week ended Oct 22
Wind
14
14
9
14
11
Solar
2
2
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
3
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
35
35
40
38
38
Coal
19
19
19
18
19
Nuclear
21
21
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.95
4.82
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.89
4.46
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.35
6.17
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.59
4.31
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.84
4.73
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.05
4.40
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.80
6.78
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.62
4.65
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.44
3.81
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
46.75
46.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
44.25
36.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
41.50
44.10
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
45.03
65.13
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
52.00
57.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
63.50
69.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Toby Chopra)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.