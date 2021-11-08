U.S. natgas futures edge up on cooler forecasts, record LNG exports
Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Monday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher demand next week than previously expected.
Traders also noted U.S. prices rose as a 4% increase in European gas prices for December and the start of a new liquefaction terminal in Louisiana boosted U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record high.
That U.S. price rise came despite an increase in output and ample amounts of gas in storage for the winter.
In October, global gas prices soared to record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to refill low stockpiles in Europe and meet rising demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.
Analysts have said European inventories were about 15% below normal for this time of year versus just 3% below normal in the United States.
U.S. futures also climbed in October, reaching a 12-year high early in the month, on expectations LNG demand will remain strong for many months.
Price gains in the United States however were restrained compared with overseas markets, because the United States has more than enough gas in storage for winter and ample production to meet domestic and export demand.
Gas prices in Europe and Asia were still trading about five times higher than in the United States.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 2.8 cents, or 0.5%, at $5.544 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:49 a.m. EDT (1249 GMT).
As the amount of gas in U.S. stockpiles kept rising, speculators last week cut their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a fifth week to their lowest since June 2020, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 95.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
On a daily basis, output reached 97.4 bcfd on Saturday, topping the prior daily record of 96.6 bcfd in November 2019.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 97.0 bcfd this week to 105.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters.
The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv projected on Friday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.
Feed gas to Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana hit a record 4.4 bcfd on Friday as the facility's sixth liquefaction train started producing its first LNG.
Week ended Nov 5 (Forecast)
Week ended Oct 29 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 5
Five-year average Nov 5
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
12
63
2
25
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,623
3,611
3,926
3,737
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-3.1%
-2.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.62
5.52
2.87
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
25.99
25.05
4.84
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
31.62
32.01
6.80
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
252
235
211
271
272
U.S. GFS CDDs
7
9
22
12
12
U.S. GFS TDDs
259
244
233
283
284
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.4
96.6
97.0
89.2
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
8.0
8.0
7.1
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
103.1
104.6
104.9
96.3
92.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.8
2.8
2.5
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.5
5.7
5.6
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
10.8
11.2
11.4
10.5
4.6
U.S. Commercial
9.4
9.4
12.2
9.1
11.1
U.S. Residential
13.0
13.4
18.4
13.0
16.5
U.S. Power Plant
27.7
25.3
24.6
25.5
24.5
U.S. Industrial
23.0
22.4
23.5
22.7
23.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.1
2.3
2.1
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
80.1
77.5
85.9
77.3
82.5
Total U.S. Demand
98.8
97.0
105.8
95.9
94.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Nov 12
Week ended Nov 5
Week ended Oct 29
Week ended Oct 22
Week ended Oct 15
Wind
12
9
14
11
12
Solar
3
2
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
3
3
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
37
40
38
38
38
Coal
19
19
18
19
21
Nuclear
20
19
19
19
18
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.51
5.73
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.92
5.43
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.38
6.00
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.64
5.18
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.20
5.54
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.20
5.75
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.40
5.80
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.80
5.11
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
57.00
65.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
49.75
52.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
49.13
60.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
62.00
52.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
49.25
61.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
51.25
55.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
