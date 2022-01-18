U.S. natgas futures edge up on colder forecasts

Adds latest prices

Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Tuesday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously forecast before the long Martin Luther King Jr Day holiday weekend.

In a reminder of last winter's February freeze, traders noted daily gas demand was expected to reach record highs on Friday as frigid weather blankets much of the United States later this week.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 2.1 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $4.283 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Speculators last week boosted their net long futures and options positions on the NYMEX and Intercontinental Exchange by the most in a week since June as they covered their shorts with the front-month up 9% in volatile trade, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

During the February freeze, gas futures climbed a bit - gaining as much as 7% on Feb. 16 - but did not soar like the spot market. Next-day gas jumped to record highs in several parts of the country - gaining over 1,100% on Feb. 12 at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in West Texas - as Winter Storm Uri left millions without power and heat for days after freezing gas wells and pipes in Texas and other U.S. central states.

In the spot market, frigid weather and high heating demand in the U.S. Northeast kept next-day power and gas prices in New York and New England at or near their highest since January 2018 for much of the past week. Traders noted more cold was on the way later this week and next.

Lingering cold since New Year's Day continued to depress output through well freeze-offs and other weather-related equipment issues in several regions, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 94.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a record 97.6 bcfd in December.

With even colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 135.6 bcfd this week to 143.2 bcfd next week as homes and businesses crank up their heaters.

On a daily basis, Refinitiv projected total U.S. gas demand plus exports would reach 153.4 bcfd on Jan. 21, which would top the 149.8 bcfd high seen so far this year on Jan. 7 and the current record of 150.6 bcfd on Jan. 30, 2019.

During last year's February freeze, daily demand hit 147.2 bcfd on Feb. 12, 2021, the day before Winter Storm Uri caused power and gas demand to drop as millions lost their access to electricity and heat for days.

Week ended Jan. 14 (Forecast)

Week ended Jan. 7 (Actual)

Year ago Jan. 14

Five-year average Jan. 14

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-194

-179

-179

-167

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,822

3,016

3,066

2,777

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+1.6%

+2.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.26

4.26

2.65

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

25.52

25.88

7.27

16.01

7.47

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

25.26

32.85

13.33

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

525

498

430

437

443

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

3

3

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

526

499

433

440

446

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.9

94.2

94.4

91.3

84.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.1

9.3

9.0

9.4

9.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.3

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

104.1

103.6

103.5

101.0

93.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.8

2.8

2.7

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.4

5.3

5.7

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.8

12.4

10.3

5.2

U.S. Commercial

18.4

19.4

21.4

16.3

16.6

U.S. Residential

31.0

33.0

36.9

26.8

28.8

U.S. Power Plant

29.6

28.5

29.6

27.0

26.6

U.S. Industrial

25.6

25.9

26.7

25.1

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.0

3.0

3.3

3.0

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

112.5

114.6

122.7

103.0

104.7

Total U.S. Demand

133.1

135.6

143.2

121.7

117.6

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 21

Week ended Jan 14

Week ended Jan 7

Week ended Dec 31

Week ended Dec 24

Wind

11

10

12

12

12

Solar

1

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

8

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

33

34

34

33

36

Coal

25

24

21

20

19

Nuclear

20

20

20

23

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.37

4.78

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

10.61

12.55

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.11

5.22

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.12

4.20

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.07

4.43

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

26.75

25.00

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.06

5.34

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.86

4.17

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.35

3.64

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

125.25

166.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

37.25

40.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

28.50

30.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

38.71

39.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

43.00

56.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

44.50

58.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

