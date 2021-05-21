U.S. natgas futures ease to fresh 3-week low as output slowly rises

May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased to a fresh three-week low on Friday as production continued to edge higher and exports slip.

The price decline came despite forecasts that warmer weather in coming weeks will boost the amount of gas power generators burn to keep air conditioners humming.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 1.2 cents, or 0.4%, to $2.913 per million British thermal units at 9:02 a.m. EDT (1302 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since April 29 for a second day in a row.

That also put the front-month down for a fourth day in a row for the first time since early March and on track to decline over 1% this week after gaining more than 16% during the prior five weeks.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from 90.6 bcfd in April. That is still well below November 2019's monthly record of 95.4 bcfd.

With the summer air conditioning season approaching, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 81.3 bcfd this week to 84.8 bcfd next week and 86.1 bcfd in two weeks. That was similar to Refinitiv's forecasts on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.9 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd. The decline was due to short-term issues and normal spring maintenance at a few Gulf Coast plants and the gas pipelines that supply them.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.0 bcfd so far in May, just off April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, Refinitiv data showed.

Week ended May 21 (Forecast)

Week ended May 14 (Actual)

Year ago May 21

Five-year average May 21

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+95

+71

+105

+91

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.95

2.97

1.81

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.04

8.51

1.57

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.05

9.47

2.08

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

18

21

34

49

44

U.S. GFS CDDs

136

127

100

89

96

U.S. GFS TDDs

154

148

134

138

140

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

90.9

90.8

90.5

85.4

79.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.4

6.2

6.4

6.7

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.3

97.1

96.9

92.1

87.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.1

2.2

2.1

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

6.1

6.1

5.0

4.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.0

10.4

11.3

6.0

3.2

U.S. Commercial

6.6

5.0

4.8

5.3

5.5

U.S. Residential

7.9

4.8

4.4

5.5

6.5

U.S. Power Plant

24.8

25.2

28.3

27.2

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.5

21.4

21.4

21.4

20.7

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.7

1.7

1.7

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

68.2

62.7

65.3

65.7

65.4

Total U.S. Demand

87.4

81.3

84.8

78.8

75.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.86

2.88

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.43

2.48

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.93

3.94

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.28

2.29

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.77

2.75

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.40

2.46

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.39

3.21

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.62

2.70

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

26.75

28.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

42.50

28.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

23.75

25.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

36.50

39.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

18.75

18.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

18.50

18.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith)

