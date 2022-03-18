U.S. natgas futures ease on rising output, milder weather forecasts
March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Friday with a slow rise in output and forecasts for less heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, which should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage next week - about a week earlier than usual.
That U.S. price decline came even as global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel after its invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and European gas TRNLTTFMc1 prices about seven times over U.S. futures. NG/EUO/R
Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer after the United States.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 were down 7.9 cents, or 1.6%, to $4.911 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:09 a.m. EDT (1309 GMT). On Thursday, the contract closed at its highest since March 4.
That put the front-month up about 4% for the week after it fell about 6% last week.
U.S. gas futures remain shielded from global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is limited by capacity constraints.
The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to produce much more of the supercooled fuel anytime soon.
Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.1 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 109.7 bcfd this week to 95.4 bcfd next week as temperatures climb before rising to 98.3 bcfd in two weeks when cooler weather returns. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 12.72 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies.
Gas stockpiles in Western Europe (Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands) EUGAS/STORAGE were about 38% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That compares with inventories about 17% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Gas futures traded near $34 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $36 in Asia JKMc1, compared with around $5 in the United States.
|
Week ended Mar 18 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 11 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 18
Five-year average Mar 18
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-54
-79
-29
-62
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,386
1,440
1,755
1,682
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-17.6%
-17.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.88
4.99
2.62
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
33.68
34.12
6.11
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
35.56
33.64
6.39
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
205
212
229
262
248
U.S. GFS CDDs
18
18
15
18
16
U.S. GFS TDDs
223
230
244
280
264
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
93.6
92.6
93.1
91.0
84.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.3
8.4
8.5
8.8
8.5
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
101.9
101.0
101.6
99.9
93.3
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
3.4
3.5
3.1
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.7
5.7
5.7
5.8
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
12.8
12.9
12.6
11.4
5.4
U.S. Commercial
13.4
12.7
9.5
12.6
12.3
U.S. Residential
21.1
19.8
13.5
19.9
19.5
U.S. Power Plant
24.9
24.5
21.2
24.3
25.0
U.S. Industrial
24.0
23.7
22.6
23.8
23.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.3
2.0
2.4
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
90.5
87.7
73.5
87.7
87.4
Total U.S. Demand
112.3
109.7
95.4
108.0
100.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 18
Week ended Mar 11
Week ended Mar 4
Week ended Feb 25
Week ended Feb 18
Wind
15
13
10
12
13
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
8
8
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
Natural Gas
32
33
34
33
31
Coal
20
21
22
22
23
Nuclear
20
20
21
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.80
4.68
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.80
3.91
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.11
5.11
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.82
3.81
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.46
4.15
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.00
4.00
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.31
4.25
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.37
3.75
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.80
3.76
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
41.25
44.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
33.75
40.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
44.25
26.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
35.00
37.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
38.25
36.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
40.00
45.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.