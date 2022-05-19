U.S. natgas futures ease on rising output, mild forecasts
May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Thursday on a slow increase in output and some forecasts calling for milder weather over the next two weeks.
That small futures decline came despite a jump in spot power and gas prices in many parts of the country as consumers in California, Texas, Louisiana, Pennsylvania and elsewhere crank up air conditioners to escape an early spring heatwave.
Traders also said the market largely ignored a federal report showing a weekly storage build that was near normal levels for this time of year, as expected.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 89 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended May 13.
That was close to the 87-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 71 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 87 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery fell 6.0 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $8.308 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
Despite the decline, U.S. gas futures were still up about 120% since the start of the year as higher global prices have kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $28 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $22 in Asia JKMc1. The U.S. contract rose to a 13-year high near $9 on May 6. NG/EU
U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 94.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold near 90.0 bcfd this week and next, higher than its outlook on Wednesday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 12.2 bcfd so far in May, the same as April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas was on track to hit a six-week high of 13.1 bcfd on Thursday as some Gulf Coast plants exit maintenance outages.
Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG soon, it has worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.
Russian gas exports to Europe rose to around 7.8 bcfd on Wednesday from about 7.6 bcfd on Tuesday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU
Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 13% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 37% of full capacity.
That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 15% below their five-year norm, because high European gas prices have kept LNG imports strong while Russia keeps supplying fuel via pipeline. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
|
Week ended May 13 (Actual)
Week ended May 6 (Actual)
Year ago May 13
Five-year average May 13
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+89
+76
+71
+87
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,732
1,643
2,090
2,042
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-15.2%
-16.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
8.13
8.37
2.96
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
28.25
28.40
8.88
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
21.17
20.08
9.65
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
31
33
43
49
46
U.S. GFS CDDs
132
127
86
96
100
U.S. GFS TDDs
163
160
129
145
146
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.2
94.9
95.2
92.0
83.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
7.6
8.0
7.2
7.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.2
102.5
103.2
99.2
92.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.9
2.8
2.8
2.1
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.2
6.2
6.2
6.1
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.2
12.2
12.9
10.5
5.1
U.S. Commercial
6.0
5.0
5.0
4.9
5.6
U.S. Residential
7.0
4.7
4.6
4.7
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
28.2
31.6
31.0
25.4
26.0
U.S. Industrial
21.0
20.7
20.9
21.4
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
69.0
68.7
68.1
63.0
65.7
Total U.S. Demand
90.3
89.9
90.0
81.7
77.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 20
Week ended May 13
Week ended May 6
Week ended Apr 29
Week ended Apr 22
Wind
11
15
13
16
16
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
34
36
33
33
Coal
20
18
19
19
19
Nuclear
19
19
20
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
8.53
8.26
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.75
7.57
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.98
9.69
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.55
7.48
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.08
8.05
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.04
7.80
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.68
8.46
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.01
7.80
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
6.41
6.29
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
78.75
71.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
131.75
89.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
77.75
98.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
19.19
48.70
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
41.00
53.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
53.00
62.50
