U.S. natgas futures ease on rising output, mild forecasts

Adds closing prices

May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Thursday on a slow increase in output and some forecasts calling for milder weather over the next two weeks.

That small futures decline came despite a jump in spot power and gas prices in many parts of the country as consumers in California, Texas, Louisiana, Pennsylvania and elsewhere crank up air conditioners to escape an early spring heatwave.

Traders also said the market largely ignored a federal report showing a weekly storage build that was near normal levels for this time of year, as expected.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 89 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended May 13.

That was close to the 87-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 71 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 87 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery fell 6.0 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $8.308 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Despite the decline, U.S. gas futures were still up about 120% since the start of the year as higher global prices have kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $28 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $22 in Asia JKMc1. The U.S. contract rose to a 13-year high near $9 on May 6. NG/EU

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 94.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold near 90.0 bcfd this week and next, higher than its outlook on Wednesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 12.2 bcfd so far in May, the same as April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas was on track to hit a six-week high of 13.1 bcfd on Thursday as some Gulf Coast plants exit maintenance outages.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG soon, it has worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russian gas exports to Europe rose to around 7.8 bcfd on Wednesday from about 7.6 bcfd on Tuesday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 13% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 37% of full capacity.

That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 15% below their five-year norm, because high European gas prices have kept LNG imports strong while Russia keeps supplying fuel via pipeline. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 13 (Actual) Week ended May 6 (Actual) Year ago May 13 Five-year average May 13 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +89 +76 +71 +87 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,732 1,643 2,090 2,042 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -15.2% -16.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 8.13 8.37 2.96 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 28.25 28.40 8.88 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 21.17 20.08 9.65 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 31 33 43 49 46 U.S. GFS CDDs 132 127 86 96 100 U.S. GFS TDDs 163 160 129 145 146 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.2 94.9 95.2 92.0 83.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 7.6 8.0 7.2 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 103.2 102.5 103.2 99.2 92.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.9 2.8 2.8 2.1 2.1 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.2 6.2 6.1 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 12.2 12.2 12.9 10.5 5.1 U.S. Commercial 6.0 5.0 5.0 4.9 5.6 U.S. Residential 7.0 4.7 4.6 4.7 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 28.2 31.6 31.0 25.4 26.0 U.S. Industrial 21.0 20.7 20.9 21.4 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 69.0 68.7 68.1 63.0 65.7 Total U.S. Demand 90.3 89.9 90.0 81.7 77.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended May 20 Week ended May 13 Week ended May 6 Week ended Apr 29 Week ended Apr 22 Wind 11 15 13 16 16 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 34 36 33 33 Coal 20 18 19 19 19 Nuclear 19 19 20 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 8.53 8.26 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.75 7.57 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.98 9.69 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 7.55 7.48 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 8.08 8.05 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.04 7.80 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.68 8.46 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 8.01 7.80 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 6.41 6.29 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 78.75 71.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 131.75 89.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 77.75 98.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 19.19 48.70 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 41.00 53.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 53.00 62.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.