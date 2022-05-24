US Markets

U.S. natgas futures ease on output increase, lower demand forecast

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Tuesday from a near 13-year high in the prior session on a slow increase in monthly output and forecasts for less demand this week than previously expected.

That small price decline came despite forecasts for a little more demand next week than previously expected and an increase in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants to a seven-week high.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery fell 3.9 cents, or 0.5%, to $8.705 per million British thermal units at 9:20 a.m. EDT (1320 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its highest since May 5 when it settled at a 13-year high of $8.783.

U.S. gas futures were up about 132% since the start of the year as much higher global prices due to supply concerns have kept demand for U.S. LNG exports strong since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

One of the more surprising things about the recent U.S. gas price run-up was that while U.S. futures have soared about 30% over the past month, European gas TRNLTTFMc1 lost about 8% during that time as Russia continued sending supplies via pipeline and LNG vessels keep delivering cargoes. NG/EU

Gas was trading currently around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $23 at in Asia JKMc1.

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 95.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 89.1 bcfd this week to 88.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than the Refinitiv forecast on Monday, while its forecast for next week was higher.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.4 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. It hit a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

On a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to hit a seven-week high of 13.3 bcfd on Monday. The export facilities can pull in a little more gas than they can turn into LNG because they use some of the fuel to run plant operations.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG soon, it has worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia exported around 7.4 bcfd of gas to Europe on Monday, the same as Sunday, on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 11% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 40% of full capacity.

That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 15% below their five-year norm, and helped cause European futures TRNLTTFMc1 on Monday to fall to their lowest since Feb. 21 - three days before Russia invaded Ukraine. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 20 (Forecast)

Week ended May 13 (Actual)

Year ago May 20

Five-year average May 20

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+95

+89

+109

+97

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,827

1,732

2,199

2,139

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-14.6%

-15.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

8.90

8.74

2.96

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

26.86

26.31

8.88

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

22.60

21.83

9.65

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

27

31

34

31

36

U.S. GFS CDDs

124

119

90

98

112

U.S. GFS TDDs

151

150

124

129

148

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.1

95.4

95.8

92.5

83.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.6

7.6

7.8

7.3

7.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.7

103.1

103.6

99.8

92.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.6

2.7

2.1

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

6.1

6.1

6.2

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

12.2

13.2

12.9

10.5

5.1

U.S. Commercial

5.0

5.1

4.6

5.0

5.6

U.S. Residential

4.8

4.9

4.1

4.8

6.7

U.S. Power Plant

31.4

29.6

30.7

27.6

26.0

U.S. Industrial

20.7

20.9

20.7

21.4

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

68.5

67.2

66.8

65.4

65.7

Total U.S. Demand

89.6

89.1

88.5

84.2

77.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 27

Week ended May 20

Week ended May 13

Week ended May 6

Week ended Apr 29

Wind

11

12

15

13

16

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

36

37

34

36

33

Coal

20

20

18

19

19

Nuclear

20

19

19

20

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

8.16

7.97

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.28

7.92

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.59

9.55

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.27

7.43

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.02

7.80

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.82

8.65

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.71

7.78

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.56

7.25

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.17

4.61

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

73.50

120.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

77.50

116.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

66.25

76.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

88.50

25.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

51.75

41.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

78.00

43.50

