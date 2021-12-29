U.S. natgas futures ease in volatile trade on contract expiry
Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged lower in volatile trading on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains on their last day as the contract for January delivery despite forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks.
On the last day as the front-month contract, gas futures NGc1 slipped 3.1 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $4.024 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). The contract rose more than 5% to their highest level since Dec. 3 earlier in the day.
"The January contract saw some wide swings across about a 35-cent range into today’s expiration," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
"Although much of this volatility appeared to reflect last-minute liquidation from both the longs and the shorts, the Jan contract eventually relinquished its role as the strongest portion of the curve despite coldest temperatures of the season moving into the nation’s mid-continent this coming weekend."
Data provider Refinitiv estimated 454 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, up from the 419 HDDs estimated on Tuesday. The normal is 439 HDDs for this time of year.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 109.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 125.6 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
Global gas prices have repeatedly hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. NG/GB
U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high of more than $6 per mmBtu in early October but have retreated because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for winter.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.9 bcfd so far in December, now the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares with 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.
Output in the U.S. Lower 48 has averaged 97.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, which would top the monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.
Week ended Dec 24(Forecast)
Week ended Dec 17 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 24
Five-year average Dec 24
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-125
-55
-120
-121
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,237
3,362
3,476
3,207
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+0.9%
+1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.24
4.05
2.58
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
--
--
5.82
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
--
39.91
9.46
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
454
419
392
413
439
U.S. GFS CDDs
8
10
2
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
462
429
394
417
442
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
97.3
98.2
98.3
84.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
7.2
8.4
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
105.7
105.4
106.5
93.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.5
3.2
3.3
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
4.8
5.5
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.7
12.5
12.5
5.0
U.S. Commercial
15.6
13.2
17.2
15.0
U.S. Residential
25.8
21.3
29.4
25.4
U.S. Power Plant
29.5
23.9
25.1
25.8
U.S. Industrial
24.6
23.0
25.0
24.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.9
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.4
2.8
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
103.2
88.8
104.4
98.1
Total U.S. Demand
124.9
109.4
125.6
110.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 31
Week ended Dec 24
Week ended Dec 17
Week ended Dec 10
Week ended Dec 3
Wind
13
12
15
13
11
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
7
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
34
36
34
36
37
Coal
19
19
18
19
19
Nuclear
22
22
22
21
22
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.32
3.45
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.55
2.86
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.61
7.20
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.27
2.66
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.54
3.36
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.09
4.58
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.28
8.70
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.05
2.95
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.63
4.73
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
51.00
66.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
27.00
21.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
29.75
28.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
93.60
100.47
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
83.50
76.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
82.25
80.00
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)
