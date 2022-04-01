U.S. natgas futures ease from 9-week high on mild weather forecasts

April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Friday from a nine-week high in the prior session on forecasts for mild weather through mid April, which should cut heating demand and allow utilities to inject gas into storage in coming months.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 5.7 cents, or 1.0%, to $5.585 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:08 a.m. EDT (1308 GMT). On Thursday, the contract closed at its highest since Jan. 27 for a second day in a row.

For the week, the front-month was down less than 1% after gaining about 15% last week.

The premium of futures for June over May NGK22-M22, meanwhile, rose to its highest since October 2010.

U.S. gas futures have climbed in recent months - prices in March were the highest for that month in eight years - as soaring global prices keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs on concerns Russia could stop delivering gas to Europe as countries there impose further sanctions against Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. NG/EU Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

European gas TRNLTTFMc1 was trading around $38 per mmBtu on Friday on worries Russia might cut supplies if Europe does not pay for the fuel in roubles.

The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from higher global prices because the United States, the world's top gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity.

Since it cannot produce any more LNG no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States has agreed to divert some of its LNG exports to Europe to help its allies break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 93.7 bcfd in March from 92.8 bcfd in February, as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing over the winter. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 106.2 bcfd this week to 96.7 bcfd next week and 93.1 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally milder. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to a monthly record of 12.86 bcfd in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and the prior all-time high of 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Traders said U.S. LNG exports will remain near record levels so long as global gas prices remain well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat that Russia could cut European supplies.

Gas stockpiles in Western Europe (Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands) EUGAS/STORAGE were about 30% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That compares with inventories about 15% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Apr 1 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 25 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 1

Five-year average Apr 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-19

+26

+19

+8

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,396

1,415

1,791

1,667

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-16.3%

-14.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.62

5.64

2.69

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

39.53

39.56

7.15

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

35.44

34.15

7.80

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

181

185

159

207

192

U.S. GFS CDDs

32

32

28

25

25

U.S. GFS TDDs

213

217

187

232

217

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.8

94.1

94.2

91.5

84.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.1

8.9

7.9

7.4

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

101.9

103.0

102.1

98.9

92.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

3.3

2.6

3.0

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.4

5.5

5.9

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

13.1

13.0

11.8

5.2

U.S. Commercial

9.8

11.8

9.6

8.8

8.3

U.S. Residential

13.9

17.6

13.6

13.1

11.8

U.S. Power Plant

22.3

24.1

22.6

24.3

24.0

U.S. Industrial

22.8

23.6

23.0

23.4

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.7

4.6

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.2

2.0

2.0

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.5

84.3

75.5

76.3

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

97.6

106.2

96.7

97.0

85.4

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 1

Week ended Mar 25

Week ended Mar 18

Week ended Mar 11

Week ended Mar 4

Wind

16

15

15

13

10

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

8

8

8

8

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

Natural Gas

32

31

31

33

34

Coal

19

18

20

21

22

Nuclear

20

21

20

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.46

5.32

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.32

4.65

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.20

6.03

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.19

4.59

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.35

5.11

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.40

4.80

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.25

5.06

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.07

4.11

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.47

4.35

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

52.75

57.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

51.00

39.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

38.00

58.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

34.00

37.45

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

42.25

37.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

48.25

44.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

