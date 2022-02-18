U.S. natgas futures ease as output rises, less cold next week

Adds latest prices

Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Friday ahead of the long U.S. Presidents Day weekend on a continued slow recovery in output from cold weather-related reductions earlier in the month and forecasts for less heating demand next week than previously expected.

That small price decline came despite a rise in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record high and forecasts for much colder weather and higher heating demand in two weeks.

Traders said the U.S. market continued to mostly shrug off what was happening in the European gas market, where prices TRNLTTFMc1 were down about 2%, despite ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The United States has worked with other nations to ensure gas supplies, mostly LNG, would keep flowing to Europe if Russia cuts off exports there.

The United States and Europe have said they would sanction Russia if it invaded Ukraine. This could prompt Russia to cut exports to Europe, where Russia provides around 30%-40% of gas supplies, about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. NG/EU

So far this year, the U.S. gas market has focused more on domestic weather, supply and demand rather than geopolitics. U.S. gas prices have followed Europe only about a third of the time in 2022, down from two-thirds in the fourth quarter of 2021.

After weeks of near record volatility, front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 5.5 cents, or 1.2$, to settle at $4.431 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

That put the contract up about 12% for the week after falling 14% last week.

Traders placed most of their American-style options bets for March on $5 and $6 per mmBtu calls. Most gas options traded on the NYMEX, however, are European-style, which can only be exercised on the day of expiration, which is Feb. 23 for March options. American-style option can be exercised at any time.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 92.9 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions earlier in the new year.

On a daily basis, however, gas production has gained almost every day since dropping to 86.3 bcfd during winter storm on Feb. 4. Output rose to a recent high of 95.2 bcfd on Feb. 11, the most since Jan. 1.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 121.6 bcfd this week to 123.1 bcfd next week and 128.8 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.7 bcfd so far in February, which would top January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd.

On a daily basis, LNG feed gas was on track to reach a preliminary 13.4 bcfd on Friday, which would top the current record high of 13.3 bcfd on Jan. 20.

A tanker arrived at Calcasieu on Feb. 7 and will likely leave with the plant's first cargo in coming days.

Week ended Feb. 18(Forecast)

Week ended Feb. 11 (Actual)

Year ago Feb. 18

Five-year average Feb. 18

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-145

-190

-324

-166

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,766

1,911

1,991

1,996

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11.5%

-11.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.46

4.49

2.92

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

23.72

24.47

6.14

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

24.51

23.08

7.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

421

435

454

383

366

U.S. GFS CDDs

7

6

8

8

7

U.S. GFS TDDs

428

441

462

391

375

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.3

94.9

94.9

76.1

83.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.3

8.9

9.1

10.7

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.7

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

100.8

103.9

104.0

87.5

92.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.8

2.9

1.9

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.4

5.6

4.4

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

12.5

13.0

13.1

5.0

4.7

U.S. Commercial

17.9

16.3

16.7

22.5

15.6

U.S. Residential

30.1

26.4

27.7

39.5

26.1

U.S. Power Plant

28.2

25.2

24.3

33.8

26.3

U.S. Industrial

25.7

25.0

25.2

27.5

24.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.9

2.7

2.7

2.7

3.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

109.4

100.3

101.4

130.8

100.3

Total U.S. Demand

129.7

121.6

123.1

142.1

112.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 18

Week ended Feb 11

Week ended Feb 4

Week ended Jan 28

Week ended Jan 21

Wind

13

12

11

9

11

Solar

3

3

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

6

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

31

33

33

35

33

Coal

23

23

25

26

25

Nuclear

20

20

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.57

4.05

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.55

7.00

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.94

4.55

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.11

3.75

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.42

3.84

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.76

22.35

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.58

3.91

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.20

3.48

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.76

3.46

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

69.25

183.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

32.75

25.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

44.75

21.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

27.75

28.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

36.00

27.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

35.50

30.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis and Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

