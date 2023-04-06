U.S. natgas futures ease ahead of storage report

US Markets
April 06, 2023

April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged lower on Thursday as market participants awaited cues from a federal report expected to show a bigger-than-usual storage draw last week.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 21 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week. That compares with a 24 bcf withdrawal during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 0 bcf. EIA/GAS

"There is nothing much happening in the market right now. There is just some profit-taking ahead of the storage report," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

"We favor price consolidation at least for the next week or two. If there is a surprise or a big shift in the weather models, then we will see a price break."

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 3.3 cents, or 1.5%, to $2.11 per million British thermal units at 09:45 ET.

Freeport LNG's export plant, which shut in June 2022 after a fire, was on track to pull in about 2.24 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Thursday, slightly down from 2.26 bcfd on Wednesday, according to data provider Refinitiv.

That was still above the 2.1 bcfd of gas Freeport LNG can turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export. LNG plants can take in more gas than they can turn into LNG because they use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Shell SHEL.L said it expects higher LN) output in the first quarter after outages at its Australian plants last year as well as stable earnings from LNG trading.

Week ended Mar 31 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 24 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 31

Five-year average Mar 31

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-21

-47

-24

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,833

1,853

1,387

1,532

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

19.6%

21.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.17

2.12

6.70

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

15.21

15.08

31.83

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.68

13.16

29.22

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

106

118

189

169

172

U.S. GFS CDDs

23

39

33

32

29

U.S. GFS TDDs

129

157

222

201

201

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.1

99.9

100.0

95.6

89.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.9

6.5

7.1

8.9

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.0

106.5

107.2

104.5

98.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.0

1.9

2.5

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.0

5.0

5.6

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

13.2

14.0

13.7

12.5

7.1

U.S. Commercial

11.5

9.3

8.1

9.8

8.7

U.S. Residential

17.7

13.4

10.8

13.9

12.5

U.S. Power Plant

29.8

29.0

29.0

25.6

24.9

U.S. Industrial

22.8

21.9

21.6

23.1

22.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

5.0

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.1

2.0

2.4

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

89.2

80.8

76.6

79.8

76.0

Total U.S. Demand

110.7

101.8

97.2

100.4

90.8

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 1

Week ended Mar 31

Week ended Mar 24

Week ended Mar 17

Week ended Mar 10

Wind

16

14

14

15

12

Solar

4

4

3

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

39

37

37

41

Coal

15

16

17

16

16

Nuclear

19

19

18

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.17

2.13

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.88

1.83

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.27

7.27

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.75

1.73

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.16

2.25

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.04

2.06

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.50

8.83

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.80

1.64

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.62

1.87

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

31.35

34.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

33.50

40.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

20.00

30.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

146.00

136.67

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

60.50

59.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

64.25

63.00

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

